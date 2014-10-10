Global nanomembrane market analysis includes industry trends, opportunities, drivers and restrains. The report includes latest product developments for the key players for potential markets such as food & beverages and pharma.

The global nanomembrane market was valued at USD 359 million in 2017. Nanomembrane are the filters that reject particles whose size is about 1 nanometer and hence they are also referred to as nanofiltration. The typical application of nanomembrane includes reduction of total dissolved solids (TDS), removal of total organic compounds (TOC) and separation of organic from inorganic matters in liquids and gasses. Thus, nanomembranes are now being widely used in obtaining clean water and for wastewater treatment by varied industries, is driving the growth of the global nanomembrane market. This coupled with the use of nanofiltration for separation of amino acids and lipids in healthcare & pharma sector will further boost the market growth of global nanomembrane market.

By 2025, the global nanomembrane market is projected to reach USD 941 million. The rapid urbanization and industrialization are raising concerns over water treatments. Hence government and industrial associations are implementing rules and regulations to reduce the waste, this in turn is projected to drive the growth of the global nanomembrane market for water treatment. Further wider application of nanomembrane in mining, oil & gas; food and pharma industry are expected to boom during the forecast period driving the growth of the global nanomembrane market.

Polymers are projected to continue its dominance at 68.97% share by 2025 in the global nanomembrane market. Polymer-based nanofiltration can be deployed for various processes as they come in various types and the size of the pore can be customized according to the application. In desalination and softening of water, polymer-based nanomembrane are being installed widely as the membrane requires to resist the impact of pressure as the water passes through the pores. By 2025 others category is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.7% in the global nanomembrane market. The others category includes a membrane that is made up of zeolites and a combination of some chemical compounds.

Europe was valued at USD 84 million in 2017 in the global nanomembrane market. The region grew as it has seen the early developments in the technology as large water reclamation processes are based on this product. The European market which aims to mitigate the water scarcity and drought situation has further fueled the growth of nanomembrane based filtrations treatments in the global nanomembrane market. The European market is dominated by large-scale companies which have control over the entire supply chain. They are the producers as well the users of the products and services. This has led to the consolidation of the nanomembrane market in Europe and the market is projected to get mature by the end of 2025.

Water treatment is anticipated to dominate the market at USD 647 million by 2025. Rising demand for consumption and industrial use of water coupled with reduced fresh water resources has created a demand-supply gap. Thus, adoption to water filtration is likely a solution driving the growth of the global nanomembrane market. Further, the growing use of nanomembrane in food & beverages and pharma industry are projected to boost the market growth of the global nanomembrane market. In food & beverages nanofiltration is used in obtaining soy isolates; clarification, concentration and decolonization of juices and obtaining whey protein concentrates & isolates. While nanomembrane is used for separation of lipids and plasma in the pharmaceutical & biomedical sector, are expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.5% in the global nanomembrane market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a strong growth and the market is estimated to be valued at USD 303 million by 2025 in the global nanomembrane market. Owing to the rapid industrialization and rising population in countries like India and China, the adoption to nanomembrane filtration for water treatment is expected to surge driving the market growth in the region.

Government initiatives to reduce industrial wastewater is projected to further drive the adoption to nanomembrane. For instance, in 2016 the Union environment ministry of India planned to update pollution monitoring standards for industries. The main aim of updating the standard is to meet the aim of zero liquid discharge by industries.

Food and beverage sector in India and China is projected to grow explosively and adoption to nanomembrane is thus expected driving the market growth in the region. Pharmaceuticals players in the region are investing heavily in R&D to gain efficiency in production procedures are expected to implement nanomembrane. The Asia Pacific the market is thus projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period in the global nanomembrane market.

The global nanomembrane market is fragmented as there are many regional and global players that are projected to have an impact on the market. The players in the global nanomembrane market are Alfa Laval, Argonide Advanced Water Filtration Systems, Evoqua Water Technologies, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Dow Chemical Company, GEA Filtration, Applied Membranes Inc., Pall Corporation and Nitto Denko Corporation.

