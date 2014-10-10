Vapor permeability films are packaging films that are developed with the focus on breathability of films to ensure that the vapor and moisture are not generated on the inner layer of packaging, helping attain contents’ integrity at the highest level. These films are produced from breathable materials to help transmit vapor in a more efficient manner.

Vapor permeability films market is expected to be growing at a rate of 8.17% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Enhancement of applications for these films in various end use industries along with growth of application areas from conventional areas such as packaging to protection and enhancement of other products are all factors expected to drive the market growth.

Growth in the consumption rate for stretch and shrink films is acting as the drivers for the market growth of vapor permeability films. Growing volume of consumption for healthcare and hygiene products amid increasing application areas for vapor permeability films is improving the market growth rate of vapor permeability films market.

This market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Vapor Permeability Films Market Scope and Market Size

Global vapor permeability films market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end use. These segments are analysed in terms of their individual growth rate and growth potential helping you identify which segments and applications to target for the market’s expansion.

Vapor permeability films market on the basis of type has been segmented into polyester, polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and others.

Based on application, vapor permeability films market has been segmented into fresh fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary and ready-to-eat (RTE) food.

On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented into chemicals, healthcare, food and others.

Vapor Permeability Films Market Country Level Analysis

Global vapor permeability films market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, application and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share and highest growth rate as the region is currently undergoing consolidation by various market players considering the growth of consumption for these films in different end use applications. The market players are giving rise to high volume of innovations and advanced quality in product offerings.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Vapor Permeability Films Market Share Analysis

Global vapor permeability films market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to vapor permeability films market.

The major players covered in the report are Berry Global Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., RKW Group, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC., Arkema, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, Fatra, a.s., Innovia Films, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Skymark, Trioplast Industrier AB among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

