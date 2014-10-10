This Global Small-Scale LNG Market report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global market and includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in the market. It intends to supply an entire 360-degree perspective of this market concerning cutting edge technology, key advancement, drivers and restraints and prospective trends with impact analysis. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risk and entry barriers. This Global Small-Scale LNG Market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Market Analysis:

Global Small-Scale LNG Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 29.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 49.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for the LNG is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-small-scale-lng-market&utm_source=news&utm_campaign=Captain

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in small- scale LNG market are Linde plc, Wärtsilä, Honeywell International Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ENGIE, Gazprom, Sofregaz Company, Dresser-Rand, , Excelerate Energy. L. P., Cryostar, Equinor ASA, PT Pertamina(Persero), Eni, Total, Gasum Oy, Kunlun Energy Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell, BP p.l.c.

Competitive Analysis:

Global small- scale LNG market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of small- scale LNG market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Small-Scale LNG Market

The small scale LNG is especially used for the places where there is less production of LNG and they also don’t require large plants. They usually use tanker, ships and trucks. These small LNG has production capacity of 500000 TPY and are usually used where there is requirement of LNG by the consumers. Increasing demand of LNG in marine and heavy transport is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of LNG in marine is driving the market

Low cost of LNG as compared to other energy sources is driving the market

Market Restraints:

The high cost of the supply chain is restraining the market

Less number of terminal infrastructures is restraining the growth of this market

Global Small-Scale LNG Market By Type (Liquefaction Terminal, Regasification Terminal), Application (Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Marine Transport, Industrial & Power, Utilities, Residential), Modes of Supply (Trucks, Trans- Shipment and Bunkering, Captive Consumption through Pipeline & Rail), Infrastructure (Truck Fuelling Stations, Bunkering Vessels, Bunker Barge, Bunkering Terminals, Storage Hubs, LNG Storage, Regas Facilities, Truck-To-Ship Bunkering, LNG Trailers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here@

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-small-scale-lng-market&utm_source=news&utm_campaign=Captain

Segmentation: Global Small-Scale LNG Market

By Type Liquefaction Terminal Regasification Terminal

By Application Heavy-Duty Vehicles Marine Transport Industrial & Power Utilities Residential

By Modes of Supply Trucks Trans- Shipment and Bunkering Captive Consumption through Pipeline & Rail

By Infrastructure Truck Fuelling Stations Bunkering Vessels Bunker Barge Bunkering Terminals Storage Hubs LNG Storage Regas Facilities Truck-To-Ship Bunkering LNG Trailers



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Novatek announced the launch of their new small- scale LNG plant at Baltic Sea which has a capacity of 660,000 tonnes of the frozen gas per year and will expand it to 800,000 tonnes by 2021. It is the first cargo of liquefied natural gas as per the contractor Atomtekhenergo.

In November 2018, Edison announced the launch of their first Italy first integrated logistics chain of small scale LNG along with PIR (Petrolifera Italiana Rumena). It will have storage capacity of 20,000 cubic meters of LNG and will come into operation in 2021.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com