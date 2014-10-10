The Global Data Science Platform Market research report conducts a profound estimation on the current situation with Industry with the definition, order and market scope. The crucial market segments like competitive landscape, famous industry players, market size and esteem are considered. The Global Data Science Platform Market research report studies development patterns, improvement plans, dynamic market driving variables, and hazard evaluation. The profiles of leading merchants, sellers, wholesalers of the market have been analyzed at a worldwide dimension. The business procedures and plans actualized by key market players are canvassed in this report.

Global Data Science Platform Market accounted for USD 20.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.7% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Data science is a start to consolidate insights, information search, and their related procedures to comprehend and assess genuine information from the raw data. It gives techniques and methods drawn from numerous zones inside the wide regions of arithmetic, databases, data science, measurements and software engineering particularly from the subdomains of machine learning, bunch examination, information mining, and representation.

Top Market Competitors:

Google, Inc., Domino Data Lab, IBM Corporation, Datarobot, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Wolfram, Continuum Analytics, Inc., Dataiku, Bridgei2i Analytics, Feature Labs, Datarpm, Rexer Analytics, Civis Analytics, Sense, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., Rapidminer, Inc., IBM, Snowflake, MeritDirect, Cazena, CBIG Consulting, Loggly, Clairvoyant, Arcadia, Experfy, Datatorrent, Jethro, Tableau, VMware, New Relic, Alation, Tera Data, SAP, Alpine Data Labs, SiSense, Thoughtworks, MuSigma, Cogito, Datameer among others.

Data science continues to evolve as one of the most promising and in-demand career paths for skilled professionals. Today, successful data professionals understand that they must advance past the traditional skills of analyzing large amounts of data, data mining, and programming skills. In order to uncover useful intelligence for their organizations, data scientists must master the full spectrum of the data science life cycle and possess a level of flexibility and understanding to maximize returns at each phase of the process.

Market Segmentation:

Global Data Science Platform Market, By Business Function Division (Marketing, Sales, Logistics, and others), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), By End User Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Global rapid advancement in big data technologies

Need for ease of use technological methods to drive business effectiveness

Growing demand for public cloud and adoption of artificial intelligence

The evolution of internet of things (IoT)

Platform independency

Huge investment costs

Data explosion

Data science is a start to consolidate insights, information search, and their related procedures to comprehend and assess genuine information from the raw data. It gives techniques and methods drawn from numerous zones inside the wide regions of arithmetic, databases, data science, measurements and software engineering particularly from the subdomains of machine learning, bunch examination, information mining, and representation. Data science is moving from the edge profoundly of the business. Measurable reports don’t fulfill the requests of information science customers. Moreover, data science platform eases and simplifies the utilization of interactive applications and application program interfaces to operationalize results and approve clients.

Data science platform gives real time data spilling and further developed data pipelines which will support rethink huge data into various classes, for example, significant and quick information. A huge rise in data volume is the main driving force for the data science platform. This development of Data volume will keep on evolving in the blink of an eye. Data science platform helps to facilitate a wide state of relationship crosswise over data analysts, business investigators, data architects and engineers in various business fields. Data science platform enable the associations to get ready information, to manufacture models and operationalize investigation.

Data science market report helps uncover the general market conditions and tendencies. Along with competitive analysis of the key players, Data science report also serves with complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market and details of research methodology.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Product Data science market, By Type

7 Product Data science market, By Organization Size

8 Product Data science market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles.

