The Global Animal Feed Market research report released by Data Bridge Market research provides the market segmentation based on type, market size, Product launches and applications. It identifies the global adoption of the products as one of the growth factors, driven by the availability of the product. The global research report gives the brief summary of the leading players operating in the market, their product offering, key developments, investments feasibility and returns. This Global Animal Feed Market report which is outcome of the ultimate dedication of industry experts, has an abundance of data that can profit anybody, regardless of their business or academic interest.

Market Analysis: Global Animal Feed Market

The global animal feed market is expected to reach 20.97 kilo tons by 2025, from 16.95 kilo tons in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Animal Feed Market

Some of the major players operating in the global animal feed market are – ADDCON GROUP GMBH, Adisseo France S.A.S., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer Daniel Midland (ADM), BASF SE, Biomin Holdings Gmbh, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Danisco (DuPont Danisco Animal Nutrition), DSM, Elanco Animal Health, Evonik Industries, Kemin Industries, Novozymes, Novus International Inc., Nutreco N.V., Amco Protiens, Prinova Group LLC, Covington & Burling LLP., and many more.

Global Animal Feed Market, By Product (Antibiotic, Vitamin, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers and others), By Livestock (Pork/Swine, Poultry, Cattle, Aquaculture and others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Analysis: Global Animal Feed Market

The global animal feed market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of animal feed market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition:

Animal feed plays is an important part of the food chain and has consequences for the composition and quality of the livestock products for example milk, meat and eggs which are consumed by the people. Animals also require the same nutrients as humans. Some feeds, such as pasture grasses, hay and silage crops, and certain cereal grains, are grown explicitly for animals. According to an article published by Food Standard Agency UK, about 200,000 animal feed businesses are involved in importing, producing, storing and distributing animal feed. The food industry is expected to face the challenge of feeding more than 9 billion people by 2050, which is going to offer an opportunity for the animal feed industry. The population growth will lead to increased demand, as the consumers are demanding more protein rich food especially in developing countries. The total worth of the animal feed was approximately USD 6.10 billion in the past year. The animal feed manufacturer needs to follow various regulations, for example under the EU Feed Hygiene Regulation (183/2005), there is a system for the registration or approval of business establishments (premises) that manufacture, market, distribute or use animal feeds, including feed additives. The major players in the animal feed industry are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for the growth of the animal feed market. Companies such as ADDCON are conducting seminars in developing countries, such as Pakistan to increase awareness about feed hygiene and drinking water acidification and its treatment.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Development of new technologies along with constant improvements in the formulations of finished products

Changing regulatory trends are directing industry growth

Recent epidemic outbreaks and decreasing the quality of meat

Fluctuation in raw material prices

Market Segmentation: Global Animal Feed Market

The global animal feed market is segmented based on product, Livestock, and geographical segments.

Based on product, the global animal feed market is segmented into antibiotic, vitamin, antioxidants, amino acids, feed enzymes, feed acidifiers and others

On the basis of Livestock, the global animal feed market is classified into pork/swine, poultry, cattle, aquaculture and others.

Based on geography the global animal feed market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

