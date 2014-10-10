Data Bridge Market Research brings to you this report on the Global Access Control Market Report is a compilation with figures as recent as 2018 and forecasts up to 2025 that helps you track the unprecedented growth seen in Industry giving you an edge to not just compete but to outmatch the competition. The report provides key statistics on the market status of Global Access Control Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals.

The Global Access Control Market accounted for USD 6.23 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Access Control Market, By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa), By Component and Service {Hardware (Card-Based Readers, Biometric Readers, Multi-Technology Readers, Electronic Locks, Controllers), Software, Services}; By End-user (Commercial, Military and Defense, Government, Residential, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Industrial, Transportation) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Company Share Analysis:

The report for access control market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Key players: Global Access Control Market

Some of the major players of the global access control market are ASSA ABLOY AB, Johnson Controls International plc, Dorma+Kaba Holding AG, Allegion plc, Honeywell Security Group, Identiv, Inc., Nedap N.V., Suprema HQ Inc., Bosch Security Systems Inc., Ot-Morpho, Gemalto N.V., Amag Technology, Inc., Gunnebo AB, NEC Corporation, Crossmatch Technologies, Inc., NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc, Forescout Technologies, Inc., Hid Global, Lenel Systems International, Inc., Brivo, Inc, Vanderbilt Industries, Adman Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Access Control Innovation, Time and Data Systems International Limited and Nortech.

Market Definition:-

Access control is a security technique which provides selective restriction of access with networking capabilities. This technique is a practice of restricting entrance to a property, a building, or a room to authorized persons. The key market drivers include rising security concerns and increasing incidences of crime and government regulations globally, and continued investments by big players in infrastructure. Major Market Drivers:

Rising security concerns and increasing incidences of crime and government regulations globally

Continued investments by big players in infrastructure

Adoption of security systems with cloud computing platforms

Technological developments of wireless technology in security systems

Market Segmentation:

The global access control market is segmented based on component, service, vertical, and geographical segments.

Based on the component, the global access control market is segmented into Hardware and Software. Hardware segment is further sub segmented into card-based readers, biometric readers, multi-technology readers, electronic locks, controllers, and others (RFID tags, cards, keypads, door sets, and servers).

Based on service, the global access control market is segmented into Installation and Integration, maintenance and support and access control as a service (ACaaS).

Based on vertical, the global access control market is segmented into commercial, military and defense, government, residential, healthcare, education, manufacturing and industrial and transportation.

Based on geography the global access control market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

