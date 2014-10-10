The Global Edge Analytics Market is accounted for USD 2.03 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SAP SE, SAS Institute, Apigee Corporation, Predixion Software, AGT International Inc, Foghorn Systems, CGI Group Inc.,

Edge analytics is an essential complementary option to big data analytics. It gives the analysis and breakdown of information created on the edge of system gadgets. Edge analytics performs automated logical calculation of gathered information progressively as opposed to sending the information back to the centralized data store. Edge analytics is picking up the pace along with the digital disruptions happening across the globe. Because of this approach of web development in the information are accessible through associated gadgets and continuous knowledge. Edge analytics is considered as a standout amongst the most essential developments in the internet. It is the crucial balance between distributed computing and edge computing. The beginning and early days of conceptual precursor and the IoT, M2M is the vital part of cloud platforms, additionally used as application enabling agents. Intelligent frameworks have generally relied upon the cloud level for their acumen, and the genuine gadgets of which they have been similarly open. This old presumed statement is being shaken up, as the registering skill on the edge level continues to provide faster scalability when contrasted with the cloud level.

The Edge Analytics report also encompasses a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative manner so that readers and users get precise information and insights. All the data and statistics covered in this report are backed up by latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. For in depth perceptive of market and competitive landscape, the report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data. The Edge Analytics report is prepared by performing high level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for the clients.

The renowned players in this domain are Cisco Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Analytic Edge, Prism Tech, Bit Stew Systems, Bright Wolf, Camgian Microsystems, CyberLightning Eurotech, Falkonry, Flowthings.io, Intel, Kepware Technologies, OSIsoft, Panduit, ParStream, Dell Inc, Hp Inc., Iguazio, Microsoft Corporation, Greenwave Systems and IBM Corporation.

Competitive Analysis: Global Edge Analytics Market

The global edge analytics market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of absorbable and edge analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Edge Analytics Market

The global edge analytics market is based on component, type, business application, deployment model, industry vertical, and geographical segments.

Based on component, the global edge analytics market is segmented into Solution and Services.

Based on type, the global edge analytics market is segmented into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and diagnostic analytics.

Based on business application, the global edge analytics market is segmented into marketing, sales, operations, finance, and human resources.

Based on deployment model, the global edge analytics market is segmented into on-premises, and on-cloud.

Based on industry vertical, the global edge analytics market is segmented into healthcare and life sciences, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, it and telecommunication, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, energy and utility, government and defense, travel and hospitality, and others.

Based on geography, the global edge analytics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil, among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Growing demand of edge analytics products on network devices.

Rising propagation of data over and done with connected devices i.e., increasing data generation and management.

Concern for cost efficiency and raising scalability is boosting this cloud market.

Edge technology is still in its initial stages.

Present cloud infrastructures pose inactivity between an edge device and the cloud.

Investment disinclination in new technologies by market players.

Threat of data safety and security followed by loss of property.

Absence of globally recognized standards.

Insights of the report

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Drivers and restrains of the market

To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

Recent industry trends and developments

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

