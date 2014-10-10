The Global Medical Electrodes Market is expected to reach USD 732.4 billion by 2025, from USD 583.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in global medical electrodes market are Boston Scientific Corporation, 3M, C.R Bard, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Conmed Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medical Electrode transfers the energy of ionic current in the body into electrical current which is amplified, diagnosis of disease. Medical electrode is useful in diagnosis of ocular, nervous, cardiac, and muscular diseases.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Electrodes Market

The global medical electrodes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global medical electrodes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Medical Electrodes Market

Increasing incidence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases.

Rising investment in R&D activities.

Rising preference of ambulatory and home health care.

Increasing popularity of nanotechnology.

High cost of product hinders the growth of market.

key market player Asahi Kasei Corporation, Compumedics Limited, Rhythmlink International LLC, and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Ambu A/S., Cardinal Health, C. R. Bard, Inc., CAS Medical Systems, Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Dymedix, Graphic Controls, Heart Sync, Inc. custo med GmbH, LUMED inc., GAES, TENKO Medical Devices, SPES MEDICA SRL, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION., EUROCAMINA,VYAIRE ., BPL Medical Technologies, Shimmer are among others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction

1.1. Objectives Of The Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Overview Of Global Medical Electrodes Market

1.4. Currency And Pricing

1.5. Limitation

1.6. Markets Covered

Market Segmentation Market Overview

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Challenges

Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Medical Electrodes Market, By Product Type Global Medical Electrodes Market, By Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Drug Delivery

7.3. Veterinary Vaccines

Global Medical Electrodes Market, By Raw Material

More…………………

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Electrodes Market

Global Medical Electrodes Market, By Usability (Disposable Medical Electrodes, Reusable Medical Electrodes),Technology (Wet Electrodes, Dry Electrodes, Needle Electrodes), Procedure (Electrocardiography, Electroencephalography, Electromyography), Application (Cardiology, Neurophysiology, Sleep Disorders, Intraoperative Monitoring ), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

