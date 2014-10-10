Burns are the skin damage that causes the affected skin cells to die. The cure of burns is related to the type and amount of the injuries. Burn can be classified into thermal burn, electrical burn, chemical burn, radiation burn, friction burn, scald burn and sun burn. The burn can be treated by using various types of burn treatments which includes water-based treatments, fluids to prevent dehydration, pain and anxiety medications, burn creams and ointments, dressings, drugs that fight infection and tetanus shot, various procedures can be used based on burn procedures which include breathing assistance, feeding tube, easing blood flow around the wound, skin grafts, plastic surgery and others. There is a wide range of burn care products available to treat burn which includes foam dressings, film dressings, hydrogels, alginates, wound contact layer, hydrocolloid, collagen, nanocrystalline silver dressings, dressings, tapes and biologics.Countries generating high incomes in various regions were scrutinized in Burn Care market report with detailed coverage and innovation. Also mentioned in this statistical survey research report are the presentation segments of the Burn Care global market. Several research tools have been used to provide a precise understanding of this market, such as Porter’s five-force analysis and the SWOT analysis. The report provides data on expected or currently occurring technological advances in the coming years. The report examines the upcoming Burn Care market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America in regional terms. The Burn Care Market Study integrates market modules development conditions and definition. The global market is classified by type, type of product, type of material, application, vertical application, and end-use applications. The report highlights significant trends and dynamics, including limitations, drivers and opportunities, which affect market growth.

Analysis

Global Burn Care Market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

KCI Licensing, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M, ConvaTec Group PLC, Accell Group, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Coloplast Pty Ltd, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., PAUL HARTMANN AG, Polymedics Innovations Inc.

Drivers: Global Burn Care Market

Increasing incidence of burn injuries

Rising number of emergency centres and burn units

Restraint:

High cost of advanced treatments and products

Opportunity:

Rising awareness on burn care

Challenge:

Strong competition among major players

Market Trends:

Global burn care market is segmented into five notable segments which are product type, depth of burn, burn type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into advanced burn care products, traditional burn care products, biologics and other burn care products. In 2019, advanced burn care products segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share as these product offers faster heal times, minimizes the drainage problems and also minimizes the risk of associated infection. Biologics segment is growing with the highest CAGR in the market as they offer more advantages for wound treatment, for instance faster wound healing, cost effectiveness, and reduces length of hospital stay.

On the basis of depth of burn, the market is segmented into partial-thickness burns, minor burns and full-thickness burns

On the basis of burn type, the market is segmented into thermal burn, electrical burn, chemical burn, radiation burn, friction burn and others. In 2019, thermal burn segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share as thermal burn is the most common type of burn injury which causes around 80% of all burn cases.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, burn care centres, homecare, clinic and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail. In 2019, direct tender segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share because burn care patients who are under home care could preferably buy burn care products during the time when the government is not providing products for free.

Report Highlights:

– The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

– Market forecasts till 2026, using estimated market values as the base numbers

– Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

– Key developments and strategies observed in the market

– Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

– In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

