Global dental lasers market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global dental lasers market are Dentsply Sirona., Gigaalaser, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD., Zolar Technology & Mfg Co. Inc., Convergent Dental, Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., Danaher, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, J. MORITA CORP., Lumenis, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation, elexxion AG, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC among others.

Dental lasers are instruments that emit consistent beams of light that are suitable for oral surgery. These lasers remove the need for surgical tools including dental drills, hand pieces, and dental anesthetics. This provides advantages including less contamination, less bleeding, and less trauma. Because of their capacities including reduced light exposure, brief healing time, absence of anesthesia necessity and portability due to their tiny size, these devices are gradually adopted.

Segmentation: Global Dental Lasers Market

By Product

Soft Tissue Dental Lasers Diode Lasers Systems CO2 Laser Systems

All Tissue Dental Lasers Soft Laser Systems Hard Laser Systems CO2 laser system

Dental Welding Laser

By Application

Conservative Dentistry

Endodontic Treatment

Oral Surgery

Implantology

Peri-Implantitis

Periodontics

Tooth Whitening.

By End-User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Key Drivers: Global Dental Lasers Market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing incidence of dental disorders, increased awareness of dental health, increasing number of dental professionals, rising acceptance of dental lasers and growing economies fuelling growth of the market. On the other hand, lack of skilled expertise may hinder the growth of the market.

