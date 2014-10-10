Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Global Gas Phase Filtration Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Gas Phase Filtration market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Camfil, American Air Filter Company Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, CLARCOR Industrial Air, Bry-Air Inc., PURAFIL INC., Circul-aire Inc., KCWW, ProMark Associates Inc., Tri-Dim Filter Corporation, Koch Filter, Filtration Group Corporation, North American Filter Corporation, Cosmos Air Purification, Troy Filters Ltd., Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd., Pure Air Filtration LLC, and MayAir Group.

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.75 billion to an estimated value of USD 2.46 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.40% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of corrosive air in the environment and the drastic effects of it on human health, with these factors comes the need for gas phase filtration.

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market By Type (Packed Bed, Combination), Filter (Granular Activated Carbon, Potassium Permanganate, Impregnated Activated Carbon, Blend), Application (Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control, Odor Control), End-User (Pulp & Paper, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining, Food & Beverages, Hospitality, Healthcare, Utilities, Semiconductor Manufacturing, Water & Wastewater, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Regional Insights of Gas Phase Filtration:

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Gas Phase Filtration market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

The Gas Phase Filtration market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

