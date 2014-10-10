Global Automotive HVAC Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. The studies of this report carefully analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. The most advanced tools and techniques have been used to structure this Global Automotive HVAC Market report such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Moreover, different segments of the market taken into consideration in this market research report give better market insights with which reach to the success gets extended.

Due to the rising demand for passenger vehicles all over the world, major car manufacturing companies are focused on increasing the comfort level of these vehicles to increase their sales even higher. This trend will drive the market to an estimated value of USD 28.85 billion by 2025 raising the initial estimated value of USD 14.16 billion in 2017, registering a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Automotive HVAC Market are Keihin Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc., SANDEN HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Valeo, DENSO CORPORATION, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Hanon Systems, JAPAN CLIMATE SYSTEMS CORPORATION, MAHLE GmbH, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., OMEGA Environmental Technologies, Trans/Air Manufacturing Corp., Kongsberg Automotive, Imasen Electric Industrial Co. Ltd., Eberspächer, Air International Thermal Systems, Delphi Technologies, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co., TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Xiezhong International Holdings Limited, and GENTHERM.

The Global Automotive HVAC Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Automotive HVAC market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

The concept behind this technology is to maintain the optimum temperature and conditions inside the car for optimal comfort level of the passengers inside. The full-form of HVAC is Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning. It involves elimination of unwanted elements present in the environment of the car. All three of these factors work in co-ordination with each other to reach the comfortable cabin environment.

Market Drivers:

Innovation of technologies in the vehicle industry, with the introduction of automatic climate control, that controls the temperature of the car is driving the market growth

Working under the specified guidelines given by the regulatory authorities has also helped to grow the market due to its effects on the reduction of global warming

Market Restraints:

Initial installation of HVAC systems in vehicles is very expensive and this is one of the major restraint for market growth

The guidelines set forth by the authorities regarding the materials and chemicals to be used in HVAC systems is very stringent, which leaves little room for the market to grow and acts as a restraint

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Segmentation:

By Technology Manual Automatic

By Component Evaporator Compressor Condenser Receiver/Drier Expansion Device

By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



