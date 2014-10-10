Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market research report considers recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and competitive research by the several key players and brands that are driving the market. While generating this top-class market report containing detailed market analysis, inputs from industry experts have been chewed over. A variety of definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are included in this Sarcopenia Treatment report. It also puts a light on the company profiles, product specifications, production value, company’s contact information and market shares for the company.

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market is rising gradually with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growing prevalence of sarcopenia by increasing old age population and adoption of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle is the major factor that contributes in the growth of global sarcopenia treatment market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sarcopenia treatment market are Novartis AG, AstaReal AB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Biophytis, Metabolic Technologies, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Danone SA, Pfizer Inc., Abbott, Biogen, GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Nestlé, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Amway, Zydus Cadila, Eli Lilly and Company, Radius Health, Inc. among others

Competitive Analysis:

Global sarcopenia treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sarcopenia treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market

Sarcopenia is a progressive skeletal muscle disorder. It involves the loss of muscle mass and strength due to natural aging process. This condition affects the gait and overall ability of body to perform normal tasks. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), the muscle loss starts from the age of 40. The major causes of sarcopenia could be sedentary lifestyle, malnutrition and unhealthy food intake. The increasing population of people aged more than 60 and the increasing cases of malnutrition worldwide are the major factors that would boost up the global market of sarcopenia treatment.

Market Drivers

Prevelance of geriatric population is expected to boost the market growth

Increasing adoption of vitamins and dietary supplements among the ageing population for better treatment of this disorder also acts as a market driver

Surging research and development activities for the treatment of sarcopenia also acts as a driver for this market

Rising cases of malnutrition due to poor nutritional intake can also augment the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness among people regarding the muscle loss can act as a major restraint for this market

Lack of skilled medical profession for the diagnosis of this disorder is also less; this factor can also restrict the growth of this market

High cost of protein supplement and unavailability of sarcopenia treatment drugs can also impede the market growth

Segmentation: Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market By Therapy Type (Hormone Replacement Therapy and Others), Treatment Type (Medication, Vitamin/Dietary Supplements and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, AstaMed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. launches a partnership with Kelly-Ross & Associates, Inc., this partnership will enhance the access for sufferers of muscle-loss disease, also providing affordable discounted pricing of AstaMed MYO with a quality customer service

In April 2019, Mysurable S.R.L., developed mioTest, a system based effective and simple validated tools for identifying the risk of sarcopenia. The system can assess muscle mass composition including level of hydration in a non-invasive way

