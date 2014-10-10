Global smart education and learning Market accounted for USD 200.12 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. Some of the major players of the global smart education and learning market are Adobe Systems Software Ireland Ltd, Blackboard, Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, NIIT Limited, Pearson, D2L Corporation, SAMSUNG, SumTotal Systems, LLC, SMART Technologies, Ellucian Company L.P., Tata Interactive Systems, PROMETHEAN LIMITED

Global Smart Education and Learning Market, By Geography; Product (Hardware, Software, Services, Educational Content); Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor-Led Training, Simulation-Based Learning, Adaptive Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning); Application – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Company Share Analysis:

The report for smart education and learning market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Market Definition:

Smart education and learning is an education system in order to strengthen the capabilities of learners by providing an intelligent, enhanced and customized learning solution. The institutions have introduced digital text books with enhanced, improved and also innovated from of content, method and environment and also providing training to teachers on smart education, and developing a smart education model. It is widely applicable in Higher Education, Small and Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises, and others. Increasing significance of eLearning in the corporate and academic setups may act as the major driver in the growth of smart education and learning market. On the other side, lack of knowledge and expertise among end users may hamper the market.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global smart education and learning market are Adobe Systems Software Ireland Ltd, Blackboard, Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, NIIT Limited, Pearson, D2L Corporation, SAMSUNG, SumTotal Systems, LLC, SMART Technologies, Ellucian Company L.P., Tata Interactive Systems, PROMETHEAN LIMITED, Saba Software, Inc., Sungard Availability Services, Jenzabar, Inc., Cengage Learning India Private Limited, Skillsoft Ireland Limited, Scholastic Inc., and others.

Major market drivers & restraints:

Boost in the connectivity of handheld devices

Increased collaboration between hardware vendors and educational content providers

Increasing significance of eLearning in the corporate and academic setups

Technological advancements

Widespread government initiatives in growing markets

Lack of knowledge and expertise among end users

Lack of resources and infrastructure in developing markets

Market Segmentation:

The global smart education and learning market is segmented on the basis of product into hardware, software, services, and educational content. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into interactive white boards (IWB), interactive displays, interactive tables, and student response systems. The software segment is further sub-segmented into learning management systems, learning content management systems, adaptive learning platform, assessment systems, and others. The service segment is further sub-segmented into managed services, and professional services. The educational content segment is further sub-segmented into audio-based content, text content, and video-based content.

On the basis of learning mode, the global smart education and learning market is segmented into collaborative learning, virtual instructor-led training, simulation-based learning, adaptive learning, social learning, and blended learning.

On the basis of user type, the global smart education and learning market is segmented into academic, and corporate. The academic segment is further sub-segmented into K-12, and higher education. The corporate segment is further sub-segmented into small and medium businesses, and large enterprises.

On the basis of geography, the global smart education and learning market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

