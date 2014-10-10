The Global Active Ingredients Market accounted for USD 3.4 billion in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. Global Active Ingredients Market By Functionality (Conditioning Agent, UV Filters, Anti-Ageing Agents, Skin Lightening Agents); Application (Skin Care {Body Care, Face Care, Sun Care}, Hair Care {Shampoos, Dyes}); Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Definition: Global Active Ingredients Market

Active ingredients are biologically active substance that provides direct effect in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease of the human body. It has its wide application in skin care, and hair care. Increasing demand for multifunctional ingredients may act as the major driver in the growth of active ingredients market. On the other side, high cost of organic products may hamper the market.

Major Market Drivers: Global Active Ingredients Market

Increasing demand for multifunctional ingredients

Accelerating demand for anti-ageing, skin whitening, and sun protection products

High cost of organic products

Market Segmentation: Global Active Ingredients Market

On the basis of functionality, global active ingredients market is segmented into conditioning agent, UV filters, anti-ageing agents, and skin lightening agents.

On the basis of application, the global active ingredients market is segmented into skin care, hair care. The skin care segment is further sub segmented into body care, face care, and sun care. The hair care segment is further sub segmented into shampoos, and dyes.

On the basis of geography, the global active ingredients market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Active Ingredients Market

The global active ingredients market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Competitors

Solvay,

Koninklijke Ten Cate Bv,

TEIJIN LIMITED,

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.,

SGL Group,

Celanese Corporation,

Covestro AG,

POLYONE CORPORATION,

PlastiComp, Inc.,

AEROSUD,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

Ashland,

BASF SE,

Clariant,

Evonik Industries AG,

Lonza,

Gattefossé,

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics,

Croda International Plc,

SEPPIC,

CP Kelco,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Emery Oleochemicals,

Givaudan,

Symrise,

Sonneborn LLC.,

Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Inc.,

United-Guardian, Inc.,



