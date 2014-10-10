Global Soft Tissue Repair Market is registering a healthy CAGR of 7.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure and lack of substitutes, participation in sports activities and incidences of soft tissue injuries.

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market By Product (Tissue Patch/Mesh, Fixation Devices, Laparoscopic Instruments), Application (Hernia Repair, Dural Repair, Skin Repair, Vaginal Sling Procedures, Orthopedic Repair, Dental Repair, Breast Reconstruction Repair), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global soft tissue repair market are Lifecell, Organogenesis Inc., BD, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Arthrex, Inc., Smith+Nephew, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, ALLERGAN, CryoLife, Inc., Athersys Inc., Zimmer Biomet, LifeNet Health, U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Isto Biologics, DePuy Synthes, among others.

Market Definition:

Injuries to soft tissue include harm to muscles, tendons and ligaments that lead to pain and inflammation. The method of soft tissue repair is defined by substituting healthy tissues for the injured or damaged tissues. The present therapy choices are highly dependent on surgical procedures that have a low success rate. Hence, superior, technologically sophisticated options such as minimally invasive processes and fast healing products are essential.

Market Drivers

Rise in obese population coupled with the increase in sport-related injuries

Increasing funding from government and other organizations is also contributing to the growth of this market

Surging awareness on impact of injuries on athletes’ performance and knowledge regarding available treatment are expected to help in growth of this market

Increasing healthcare expenditure and lack of substitutes is helping in growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of reimbursement and high cost of these procedures are expected to affect the market growth

Various other treatments for soft tissue repair hinders the market growth

Lack of information and awareness is estimated to restrain the market

Segmentation:

By Product

Tissue Patch/Mesh Synthetic Mesh Biological Mesh Allograft Xenograft

Fixation Products Suture Anchors Interference Screws Other Fixation Devices

Laparoscopic Instruments

By Application

Hernia Repair

Dural Repair

Vaginal Sling Procedures

Skin Repair

Orthopedic

Dental

Breast Reconstruction Repair

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, In2Bones Global, Inc. had launched ClearGuard LE Endoscopic Soft Tissue Release System for the use of podiatric and orthopedic surgeons to correct other foot conditions enabling surgeons to operate through a minimal incision while maintaining complete accuracy and control. This launch had expanded the product portfolio of the company

In February 2019, Paragon 28, Inc. had designed TenoTac Soft Tissue Fixation System which enables the surgeons a simple and reproducible alternatives for tendon transfers of the lesser toes. It uses a titanium threaded implant and a simple insertion method to gain optimal fixation of soft tissue to bone. This launch will expand the market share of the company

Competitive Analysis:

Global soft tissue repair market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of soft tissue repair market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

