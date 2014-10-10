The Synthetic Monitoring Market report serves the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. This report estimates the existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and necessary changes required in the future products. This Synthetic Monitoring Market research report serves the purpose of businesses of making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and achieve better profitability by prioritizing market goals. Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account.

Global Synthetic Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.36 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing levels of adoption of Micro services driving the development of applications.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Synthetic Monitoring market are

CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

BMC Software Inc. (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Dell (U.S.),

Dynatrace LLC (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.),

AppDynamics (US),

New Relic, Inc. (US),

Riverbed Technology(US),

Splunk Inc. (US),

Apica (Sweden),

SCIVISUM LIMITED (UK),

Catchpoint Systems, Inc (US),

bitbar (Finland),

RIGOR (Georgia),

com, inc (US),

Broadcom (US),

Catchpoint Systems, Inc. (US)

Synthetic monitoring is a process of monitoring the applications by using robotic agents to simulate the real user’s interaction. It also includes testing of applications before launching it to the end-users. The synthetic monitoring tools have ​​HTTP, automatic cookie handling, cross platform support, load generation, response verification, an execution and monitoring console, real-time stats, GUI or console modes, custom timers, and others. It is widely applicable in banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, automotive, transportation, and logistics, media and entertainment, and others. Critical need for pro-active monitoring, and management of increasing complex applications may act as the major driver in the growth of synthetic monitoring market. On the other hand lack of expertise and skill set may hinder the market.

Market Drivers:

There is increase in micro services driving the development of applications that is expected to drive the market growth.

There is high demand for pro-active monitoring is driver for the market.

There is high demand for management complex applications is driving the market.

Evaluation of SLA parameters, latency issues is also expected to drive the market growth.

Market Restraints:

There is lack of awareness and skilled workforce in Synthetic Monitoring. this is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Lack of expertise and skill set is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Lack of real time application. This is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation:

By Component

Monitoring Type API Monitoring SaaS Application Monitoring Mobile Application Monitoring Web Application Monitoring

Services Managed Services Professional Services Business Consulting Services Implementation Services Training and Support Services



By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model

Hosted

On-Premises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive, Transportation, and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, The Carlyle Group acquired NCC Group. NCC Group is a global expert in cyber security and risk mitigation. The acquisition is focused to add “SaaS-based, user-centric application performance, and portfolio of blue-chip.

In Aug 2018, Novo Nordisk has acquired Bristol University’s Ziylo. Ziylo has developed synthetic molecules that are able to bind to glucose in the bloodstream. Focus of this acquisition is binding molecules discovered by the Ziylo team together with Novo Nordisk world-class insulin capabilities.

Competitive Analysis

Global synthetic monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of synthetic monitoring market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

