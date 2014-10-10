Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Outlook 2019 to 2024: IBM, AgriChain, TE-FOOD International, ripe.io, Full Profile Pty Ltd, Ripe and The AgriChain Centre Ltd
According to Research For Markets, the key players of the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market is increasing the forecast years of 2019-2024 and pulling the ICT Industry with it. Various definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are given.
It also presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, and contact information of manufacturer and market shares for company. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the blockchain in agriculture and food market.
Blockchain agriculture can solve some of the governance, distribution and shareholding challenges of operating a community-sponsored agriculture initiative.
Some Of The Key Players In Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Include:
- IBM
- AgriChain
- TE-FOOD International
- io
- Full Profile Pty Ltd
- Ripe
- The AgriChain Centre Ltd
- Pavo IoT
This report researches the worldwide Blockchain in Agriculture and Food market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Breakdown Data by Type
- Public Blockchain
- Private Blockchain
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Breakdown Data by Application
- Supply Chain Tracking
- Finance Management
- Data Management
- Land and Property Ownership
- Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Major Table of Contents:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food by Players
4 Blockchain in Agriculture and Food by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Key Features of the Report
- Key developments and product launches by the top players and brands
- Key parameters which are driving the market
- Key trends of the market
- Challenges of market growth
- What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants
- Market volume
