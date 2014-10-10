According to ResearchForMarkets, Global Cloud Microservices Market is accounted for $587.24 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% to reach $2989.50 million by 2026.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cloud Microservices Market 2018 research report also provides in depth study of variety in Product Types, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization, Growth, Drivers, Applications. The cloud microservices market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players, consumption ratio, production capacity, revenue, and different driving factors.

The customer-oriented businesses and proliferation of Microservices architecture are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. On the other side, compliance and security are hampering the market growth. The emergence and implementation of technologies like IoT and cloud based applications provide ample opportunities for the market.

Microservices are independent applications that can be united together into a larger system. Developers use Microservices both to create new apps, and as a pattern to break apart and refactor legacy monolithic apps. Using an application development platform to manage the health and lifecycle of Microservices will improve the efficiency.

Some Of The Key Players In The Cloud Microservices Market Include:

AWS, CA Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, NGINX, Oracle, Pivotal Software, Syntel, SmartBear Software, Weaveworks, Contino, OpenLegacy, CoScale and Software AG.

Based on deployment mode, the hybrid cloud is witnessing an increase in its adoption. This deployment type is expected to drive, due to its variety of features and functionalities, such as reliability, speed in accessing information, pay-per-usage model and lower operational costs. The businesses are quickly switching to the hybrid cloud deployment mode due to the security and privacy aspects in the public cloud deployment mode.

By vertical, banking, financial services and insurance growth in cloud Microservices is attributed to the increasing financial services, IT automation, and reforms in economy & banking services globally. The cloud Microservices architecture helps banking, financial services and insurance organizations by enhancing the application development process, streamlining business operations, and enriching customer experience.

With respect to geography, Asia Pacific region is growing predominantly. The market growth in this region can be projected to the technological developments in different industry verticals, such as education, banking, financial and insurance, government, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and retail etc.

At present, the majority of organizations are fairly behind the curve in leveraging cloud Microservices platform, but this is expected to change due to the accessibility of low-cost, cloud-based Microservices. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are some of the APAC countries expected to constitute a major portion of the global cloud Microservices market.

Deployment Modes Covered:

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

Components Covered:

Services

Platform

Organization Sizes Covered:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Verticals Covered:

Transportation and Logistics

Telecommunication

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

IT and ITes

Healthcare

Government

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Other Verticals

