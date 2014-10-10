Data Bridge Market research’s has recently launched the Anticoagulation therapy research study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. This Anticoagulation therapy market research report estimates the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Global anticoagulation therapy market is anticipated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 25.59 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 47.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Anticoagulation therapy is a medication used in prevention of blood clots formation and to uphold blood vessels open. Anticoagulants are usually called as blood thinners but in reality it do not thin the blood but only helps to prevent or to reduce blood clot formation/thrombi. There are various anticoagulants available in the market such as vitamin K antagonists, heparin and novel oral anticoagulation which is used for prophylaxis/treatment of various thromboembolic disorders, such as heart attack (myocardial infarction), stroke and deep venous thrombosis (DVT).

Leading players operating in the Global anticoagulation therapy market are Abbott, Baxter International Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Genentech, GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi, Novartis, Aspen Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Siemens Healthineers, CoaguSense, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Eli Lilly Canada, GSK US, Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK LTD, Siemens

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited launched LIXIANA in Japan. It is a branded version of edoxaban. It is administered to reduce the chance of systemic embolism (SE) and stroke in patients who are having non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF). This product launch will help the company to expand its business in Japan.

In August 2018, Fresenius Kabi launched four new heparin sodium in freeflex containers that is an advanced IVcontainer technology. The major benefits of this product launch will help to expand the portfolio of ready-toadminister and convenient medicines in non-DEHP bags and as well as in prefilled syringes.

In June, 2018, Mylan N.V. has launched Angiomax’s generic vesion Bivalirudin in 250 mg single-dose vial in injectable form. This product launch will help company to increase its market share in global anticoagulation therapy.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of geriatric population and cardiovascular related deaths are expected to drive the market growth

Increased developments and advancements in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations and regulatory framework set forth by the authorities is expected to restrain the market growth

Side effects and complications associated with use of oral anticoagulants is also expected to restrain the market growth

Market segmentation

By Drug Class

bivalirudin,

dabigatran,

edoxaban,

betrixaban,

rivaroxaban,

apixaban,

enoxaparin,

delteparin and others

On the basis of therapeutic area,

cardiovascular diseases,

oncology, respiratory,

nephrology,

CNS and others

On the basis of procedure

pre-surgical procedures,

post-surgical procedures,

kidney dialysis and

heart valve replacement

By Distribution Channel

hospital pharmacy,

retail pharmacy and

online pharmacy

On the basis of type

generics and

branded

By Route of Administration

Oral and

Injectable

On the basis of end user

hospitals,

clinics,

homecare,

ambulatory surgical centers and others

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Competitive Analysis

Global anticoagulation therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anticoagulation therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

