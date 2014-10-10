Global Gene Expression Analysis Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.18 billion by 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the amount of cancer patients.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the gene expression analysis market are GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Illumina, Inc (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd (India), Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea), Eurofins Scientific (Europe), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Personalis Inc. (USA), Novogene Corporation, SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd (India), TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. (Japan), Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (US), GENEWIZ (USA), Intrexon (Germany), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US), Geneious (New Zealand), Strand Life Sciences (India), DNASTAR (US), New England Biolabs (US), and others.

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market By Consumables (Reagents, DNA Chips), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, DNA Microarray, Serial Analysis of Gene Expression, Northern Blotting), Application (Research, Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), Services (Gene Expression Profiling Services, Sequencing Services, Bioinformatics Solutions), End User(Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutes and Research Centers, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

The gene expression is the method used for extracting data from a gene which will be used for the production of a practical gene product. With the help of gene expression, the genetic code reserved in DNA can be calculated. The research can be used for the classification of the diseases, which led its wide range of applications such as pharmacogenomics, diagnostics, biomarkers, and toxicology.

FDA Cleared Roche Factor II, Factor V Gene Mutation Test for Inherited Thrombophilia. Factor V test for use on the Cobas 4800 system, which performs real-time PCR analysis for mid- to high-volume labs. Increasing application areas of gene expression act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Declining cost of sequencing, this significant act as driver of the market.

Advanced technological act as a market driver.

Market Restraints

High cost of instruments, high cost is the restraints to the market.

Shortage of trained professionals, this significant act as restraints of the market.

Segmentation:

By Consumables

Reagents

DNA Chips

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next-Generation Sequencing

DNA Microarray

Serial Analysis of Gene Expression

Northern Blotting

By Application

Research

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

By Services

Gene Expression Profiling Services

Sequencing Services

Bioinformatics Solutions

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companie

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Other

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Tianjin Novogene Bioinformatics Technology subsidiary of Novogene Co. received CFDA approval for its NovoFocus NSCLC CDx Test, this is a next-generation sequencing based diagnostic test that simultaneously analyzes tumor samples for multiple genomic mutations associated with several CFDA.

In January 2017, Biorad announced the acquisition with RainDance Technologies, a droplet-based PCR systems manufacturer. RainDance Technologies has a more focused portfolio, primarily known for its droplet-based technologies for digital PCR (dPCR).

Competitive Analysis:

Global gene expression analysis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gene expression analysis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global gene expression analysis market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

