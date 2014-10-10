The Global IoT Insurance Market report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. By accomplishing an inspiration from the marketing strategies of rivals, businesses can set up inventive ideas and striking sales targets which in turn make them achieve competitive advantage over its competitors. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame.

This Global IoT Insurance Market report makes you focus on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the IoT Insurance Market have been taken into consideration here. The market analysis and competitor analysis helps the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colours, designs, and prices, etc within which its products are to be offered to the consumers. Important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are analysed and mentioned in the report. Global IoT Insurance Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 324.94 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 65.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to improvement in the insurance model as well as start-ups.

Few of the major competitors currently working in IoT Insurance market are

Google Inc. (U.S.),

Lemonade Inc. (U.S.),

SAP SE (Germany),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S),

Zonoff Inc. (U.S.),

Accenture PLC (Ireland),

LexisNexis (U.S.),

Capgemini (France),

Hippo Insurance(U.S.),

Lemonade Inc.(U.S.),

Microsoft inc. (US).

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland),

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (US),

Allianz (Germany),

Concirrus (UK),

Genpact (US),

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global IoT Insurance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT Insurance market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific,South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Definition:

Internet of Things (IoT) insurance has transformed the insurance industry as it allows customer with range of products offering, accessing options. It enhances the customer relationships, gets a precise understanding about their customer along with their changing needs. Thus, as results improves the insurance model and grows the demand for new technologies related to it.

Market Drivers:

There is improvement in the insurance model as well as startups is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

There is rise in adoption in both developed and developing economy is also driving the market.

There is increase in demand regarding value added services and cloud platform startups is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Segmentation:

By Type

Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Others Warranty Insurance Farmers Insurance Cyber Insurance Pet Insurance Savings and Investments Insurance Pension Insurance



By Application

Automotive and Transportation Connected Cars Fleet Management Insurance Telematics Stolen Vehicle Recovery Supply Chain Optimization and Inventory Management Logistic and Navigation

Home and Commercial Buildings Connected Home Security and Emergency Proactive Loss Prevention

Life and Health Patient Health Monitoring Connected Healthcare Lifestyle and Fitness Monitoring

Business and Enterprise Profile Authentication and Verification Business-Specific Risks and Fraud Mitigation Workforce Management

Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines Product Based Diagnostics Warranty Management

Travel Situational Awareness

Agriculture Livestock Monitoring Climate Monitoring and Forecasting



By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019 Roost announced that they will be joining the IoT Insurance Observatory member group. Roost, a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carrier. Focus of this collaboration is to consider smart home one of the most relevant opportunities to leverage the IoT data within insurance.

In sep 2018, Munich acquired Relayr. Relayr is Internet of Things (IoT) startup whose middleware platform is geared towards helping industrial companies unlock data insights from their existing machinery and production line. This acquisition will improve insurance claim of Munich Re

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

