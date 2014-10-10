Global IoT Chip Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.18 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with the usage of growing demand for flexible Soc type designs and application specific MCUs.

The IoT Chip Market report puts forth an array of market insights which help with the more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impose on the industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. The IoT Chip Market report offers market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer preferences and buying patterns, market demand and supply scenarios. For an enhanced user experience of this report, all the facts and figures of statistical and numerical data are represented very well throughout the report.

Get Sample Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-iot-chip-market

Major Market Competitors/Players

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (U.S.),

Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.),

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),

Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.),

MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan),

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan),

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China),

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.),

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.),

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.),

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan),

Microchip Technology Inc. (US),

Silicon Laboratories. (US),

Telit (Italy),

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (Norway),

Semtech Corporation (US),

Marvell (Bermuda),

AMD (US),

WhizNets Inc. (US),

among others.

Market Definition: Global IoT chip Market

IoT chip includes sensor, different types of processors, interface IP, ASICs in cloud for packaging and many more. These are meant for security and safety concerns which comes in the application of medical devices, consumer electronics, wearable devices, automotive and transportation.

Market Drivers:

There is high demand for wearable device is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is rice in demand for flexible Soc type designs and application specific MCUs is also expected to drive the market growth

Today’s businesses call for greatly focused, widespread and detail-oriented market information so that the idea about the market landscape is absolutely clear. The IoT Chip Market report gives estimations about the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segment type and market application. The IoT Chip Market research report has been generated with a combination of in depth industry insights and newest tools and technologies. The research work, market insights and analysis is carried out thoroughly in this report that puts forth marketplace clearly into the centre of attention.

Competitive Analysis

Global IoT chip market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT chip market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

For More Information On This Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-iot-chip-market

Segmentation: Global IoT chip Market

By Hardware

Processor Microcontroller (MCU) Application Processor (AP) Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

Sensor Accelerometer Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Heart Rate Sensor Pressure Sensor Temperature Sensor Blood Glucose Sensor Blood Oxygen Sensor Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensor Humidity Sensor Image Sensor Ambient Light Sensor Flow Sensor Level Sensor Chemical and Gas Sensor Motion and Position Sensor

Connectivity IC ANT+ Bluetooth Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Zigbee Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Ethernet Near-Field Communication (NFC) Enocean Cellular Network Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (WHART) Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module Thread Z-Wave ISA100

Memory Device Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM)

Logic Device Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)



By End-Use Application

Wearable Devices Activity Monitors Smartwatches Smart Glasses Wearable Cameras

Healthcare Fitness and Heart Rate Monitor Blood Pressure Monitor Blood Glucose Meter Continuous Glucose Monitor Pulse Oximeter Automated External Defibrillator Programmable Syringe Pump Wearable Injector Multi-Parameter Monitor

Consumer Electronics Refrigerator Hi-Res Television Washing Machine Other Products

Building Automation Occupancy Sensors Daylight Sensors Smart Thermostats IP Cameras Smart Meters Smart Locks Smoke Detectors Lighting Control Actuators Gateways

Industrial Industrial Motes Self-Learning Industrial Robots

Automotive and Transportation Connected Cars Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Mobile Point of Sale (Mpos) Kiosks

Agriculture Wireless Sensors for Agriculture Application

Retail Smart Beacons

Oil and Gas Wireless Sensors for Oil and Gas

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Silicon Labs has launched its Wireless Gecko platform(chip) for internet of things (IoT) Silicon Laboratories, Inc. is a worldwide fabless semiconductor company. By this launch company is trying to enhance its performance in IoT.

In April 2019, Xiaomi’s has launched its chipset division into IoT gadgets for this unit is stated with $ 1.5 billion investment by this company is expanding their business in IoT Xiaomi is one of global Leader in Smartphone chipset.

Table of Content: Global IoT chip Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global IoT chip Market Landscape

Part 04: Global IoT chip Market Sizing

Part 05: Global IoT chip Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..Get Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-iot-chip-market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com