The Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.46 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of cellulose ether and its derivatives increase in the number of oil drilling activities.

Global Cellulose Ether and its Derivatives Market By Product Type (Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market, Methyl Cellulose & Derivatives, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Ethyl Cellulose), Application (Foods & Beverages, Construction, Paints & Coatings, Drilling Fluids, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors:

Rayonier Inc. (U.S.),

Tembec, Inc. (Canada),

Borregaard (Norway),

Ashland Inc. (U.S.),

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan),

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.),

CP Kelco (U.S.),

AkzoNobel Performance Additives (The Netherlands),

Lotte chemical corporation (Korea),

China RuiTai International Holdings Co., Ltd. (China),

DKS Co. Ltd. (Japan),

Daicel Finechem Ltd.(Japan ),

Fenchem (China),

J. RettenmaierandSöhne GmbH + Co.Kg (Germany),

Lotte Fine Chemical (South Korea),

Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd. (India),

SE Tylose GmbH and Co. Kg(Germany),

Shandong Head Europe BV (Netherlands),

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.(Japan),

Mazrui International L.L.C(UAE),

Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd. (China),

many more.

Market Definition: Global Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market

Cellulose ethers are polymers produced by the chemical modification of cellulose. Cellulose ethers perform a variety of functions such as thickening, binding, water retention, soil ant redisposition, and acting as a protective colloid in many industries. There is a growing demand for cellulose ether and its derivatives in pharmaceuticals, personal care, foods and beverages and paints and coatings activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Market Drivers:

The rise in construction sector is also going to drive market.

There is increase in the number of oil drilling activities is market.

There is rise in the global demand for polyvinyl chloride is expected to be driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Emission of hazardous air pollutants during production is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Burning and explosion risks production is also going to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In Dec 2018, Dow expands production capacity of methyl cellulose. The Dow Chemical Company is multinational chemical corporation. The company is one of the top 3 of the list of largest chemical producers. With this capacity expansion company will become leader in chemical market.

In March 2018, DKS merge with lithium battery Mie-based unit Elexcel which is engaged in lithium battery development and manufacture.

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market

Methyl Cellulose & Derivatives Methyl Cellulose Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Hydroxyethyl Methyl Cellulose

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose

Hydroxypropyl Cellulose

Ethyl Cellulose

By Application

Foods & Beverages

Construction

Paints & Coatings

Drilling Fluids

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global cellulose ether and its derivatives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cellulose ether and its derivatives market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

