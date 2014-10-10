Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.014 billion to an estimated value of USD 9.93 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing in demand of drugs against bacterial skin infections.

Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market By Drugs (Azithromycin, Clarithromycin, Erythromycin, Fidaxomicin, Telithromycin), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), Infection (Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Legionella sp., Bordetella pertussis, Symptomatic Cat-Scratch Disease, Bacillary angiomatosis, Peliosishepatis, Cerebral Toxoplasmosis, Uncomplicated Skin Infections), End User (Hospital, Dermatology Clinic, Clinic, Ambulatory Center, Research Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

A few of the major competitors currently working in the global macrolide antibiotics market are Merck & Co.(US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Sandoz International GmbH (Germany) , Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), GlaxoSmithKline plc.(UK), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott, Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi(France) , AstraZeneca(UK) , F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Cempra, Inc. (US), Zikani Therapeutics Inc. (US), SM Biomed (Malaysia), Barkat Pharmaceutical Group (Syria), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing (India), Mustafa NevzatİlaçSanayii A.Ş. (Turkey), Zhejiang Guobang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (China), Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association(JPMA) (Japan) and Murli Krishna Pharma (India) among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Cempra merged with Melinta Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to saving lives threatened by the global public health crisis of bacterial infections.

With this Merger Melinta Therapeutics made their step in global antibiotic market.

In May 2018, NTC has acquired some Novartis antibiotic products NTC S.r.l. provides research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products in the fields of ophthalmology, gastro-metabolism, pediatrics, and women health. With this Merger NTC will diversify their market in Spain.

Market Definition: Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market

Macrolides antibiotics are bacteriostatic with a broad spectrum. It is having -positive bacteria. Currently available macrolides are well tolerated, orally available and widely used to treat mild-to-moderate infections. Several macrolide antibiotics have been linked to liver injury. Five macrolide antibiotics are currently available: erythromycin, clarithromycin, azithromycin, fidaxomicin and telithromycin

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 900 million people are suffering from skin infection related disease in world This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

There is increase in skin infections is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Rise in demand of drugs against bacterial skin infections is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints

There is risk of sudden cardiac death due to Macrolide antibiotics increase is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market

By Drugs Type

Azithromycin

Clarithromycin

Erythromycin

Fidaxomicin

Telithromycin

By Market Type

Oral

Parenteral

By Infection

Mycoplasma Pneumoniae

Legionella Sp.

Bordetella Pertussis

Symptomatic Cat-Scratch Disease

Bacillaryangiomatosis

Peliosishepatis

Cerebral Toxoplasmosis

Skin Infections

Others

By End User

Hospital

Dermatology Clinic

Clinic

Ambulatory Center

Research Laboratories

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market

Global macrolide antibiotics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of macrolide antibiotics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global macrolide antibiotics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

