Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 38.84 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 54.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive lead acid batteries market are

Johnson Controls (US),

Exide Technologies (US),

GS Yuasa International Ltd. (Japan),

Middle East Battery Company (Saudi Arabia),

Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. SAOC (Oman),

ENERSYS (US), Saft (France),

NorthStar (USA),

C&D TECHNOLOGIES (US),

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),

East Penn Manufacturing Company (US),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

Trojan Battery Company (US),

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD (South Korea),

Leoch Battery Corporation (China),

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD (India),

CENTURY BATTERIES INDONESIA (Indonesia),

Tai Mao Battery Co., Ltd (France),

Infocom Network Limited (Thailand),

Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co. Ltd (china),

and others.

Table of Content: Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Definition: Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Lead acid batteries are the devices used for storage of electricity that be used during an emergency or wherever power supply connection is not available. Governments have started offering subsidies to manufacture low cost electric vehicles, which do not pollute the environment. Growing demand for automotive lead acid batteries in electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, light motor vehicles, and heavy motor vehicles is expected to be a key driver of the market over the next seven years.

Market Drivers:

Advancements in manufacturing processes of lead acid batteries, this significant act as a driver to the market.

Government subsidiaries and stringent regulations regarding pollution emission, this significant act as a driver to the market.

Market Restraints:

High lead content can harm the environment, this act as restraints to the market.

Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Segmentation:

By Product Type SLI Stationary Motive

By Type Flooded Batteries Enhanced Flooded Batteries VRLA Batteries



Vehicle type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Two-Wheelers HEV Cars

By Application Electric Vehicles Hybrid Vehicles Light Motor Vehicles Heavy Motor Vehicles

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, C&D Technologies announced that they have been acquired by an affiliate of KPS Capital Partners, this new partnership enable C&D to invest in upgrading its plants and a range of growth initiatives that gave benefit to the customers.

In March 2016, GS Yuasa introduced the SLR-1000 Advanced Nano-Carbon Lead Acid battery. This new SLR-1000 is a 2-volt Advanced Lead battery which provides an unprecedented 5000 cycles at 70% depth of discharge.

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive lead acid batteries market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive lead acid batteries market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

