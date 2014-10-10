Data Bridge Market research’s has recently launched the Automated Material Handling research study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. This Automated Material Handling market research report estimates the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Global automated material handling market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automated-material-handling-market

“Global Automated Material Handling Market, 2019-2026” provides data for historic and forecast sales globally, and also includes regional analysis, growth by region, major brands and their strategies. In addition, it analyses the key trends influencing Automated Material Handling market.

Some of the Actionable Report Insights for Correct Mapping of Business Strategies

A methodical SWOT analysis & investment analysis is performed which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players

A strong research methodology used in this Automated Material Handling report consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, company positioning grid, share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis.

This Automated Material Handling report analyses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, entry barriers, risks, sales channels, and distributors

Analytical study of this Automated Material Handling market report helps in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the market.

What are the challenges major manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

To perform this Automated Material Handling market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized that include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Key Players: Automated Material Handling Market

Honeywell, Dematic, Bastian Solutions, Siemens, Vanderlande, BEUMER Group, Fives, Hyster-Yale Group, Jungheinrich AG, Jungheinrich UK Ltd, Daifuku America, KNAPP AG, Mecalux Warehouse Solutions, Hanwha Group, JBT Corporation, Grenzebach Group, KUKA AG, KION Group, TGW Logistics Group, Mazak North America, GreyOrange, Murata Machinery USA, Inc, Fetch Robotics, Kardex Group, viastore GROUP, Mobile Industrial Robots ApS, inVia Robotics, Locus Robotics, IAM Robotics, Magazino GmbH, 6 River Systems, Inc., Mazak Europe, Yamazaki Mazak Turkey, Jungheinrich Singapore, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Fritz Schäfer GmbH, viastore SYSTEMS Inc. (North America), viastore SYSTEMS Brasil, GEEKPLUS ROBOTICS, Robert Bosch Ltd.

Major Advancements

In November 2018, EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord mbH expands logistic centre with WITRON. The new logistic centre in Zarrentin will be having two additional COMs (Case Order Machines) from WITRON, during ongoing operations. Modular extensibility is the key aspect for which this expansion will be carried out.

In June 2018, KNAPP AB opened new central warehouse for Atea. Atea is the leading Nordic and Baltic supplier of IT infrastructure. It will be used for picking, distribution in the production area. This new plant is fully automated with OSR Shuttle solution.

In April 2019, MECALUX, S.A. has Expanded More than +15,000 locations in the new Fruveco warehouse in Spain. The company Fruveco a frozen vegetable producer has chosen Mecalux once again to carry out the ambitious logistics project. As this will help in organizing stocks automatically. The chambers will be comprised of 8 to 14 pallet-deep blocks of racks with the automatic Pallet Shuttle hence this will help in arranging and managing the products. Overall, WMS will manage 15,931 storage locations.

In October 2018, WITRON logistic awarded the contract to design and construct the new “National Logistics Center” in Nieuwegein by company Jumbo Supermarkten BV. The Jumbo Supermarkets is the second largest grocery retailer in the Netherlands. The WITRON is going to do the entire planning and implementation of all IT, control and mechanical components. This system will supply around 12,000 different dry goods assortment items to all Jumbo branches and sales channels.

Major Points Covered in Automated Material Handling Market Report:

Global Automated Material Handling Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Global Automated Material Handling Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Automated Material Handling Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Automated Material Handling Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

Global Automated Material Handling Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Automated Material Handling Market Analysis by Application

Global Automated Material Handling Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Automated Material Handling Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry roadmap and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis …………..

Key Segmentation of Global Automated Material Handling Market

By Offering (System, Software, Services),

System Type (Bulk Load Material Handling Systems, Unit Load Material Handling Systems),

Function (Storage, Transportation),

Industry (Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, Metals and Heavy machinery, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Retail, Construction, E-commerce, Chemicals, Paper, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa)

Request for Scope (Table of Contents) of the Report@ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automated-material-handling-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com