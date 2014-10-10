The Global Content Moderation Solutions market can be segmented in product, application, end-user, and region, which are being used the key players and brands that are dominating the market and are having a huge impact on the market as a whole by their moves like product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations. This reports consists all the company profiles of the key players and brands. The report also stands apart when it comes to explaining the definition, classifications, applications, and engagements for the Content Moderation Solutions market.

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10772.87 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to innovations in solution offerings by the providers involving combination of human moderators with advanced software. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global content moderation solutions market are Accenture, Microsoft, Appen Limited, Besedo, Clarifai, Inc, EBS, Two Hat Security, Open Access BPO, Insol Technoheight Private Limited, OneSpace.com, SQUADRUN INC., Magellan Solutions, Foiwe Info Global Solutions Llp., Teleperformance, MD Software, STAFFVIRTUAL, Sphinx Solutions Pvt Ltd., TELUS International, JumpDEMAND Inc., Webhelp, Valossa Labs Ltd., Oworkers, Conectys among others.

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market By Type (Text Moderation, Comment Moderation, Video Moderation), Component (Software/Tools/Platforms, Services), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-Commerce, Packaging & Labelling, Power & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Automotive, Transportation, Aviation, Government, Defense, Oil & Gas, Telecom & IT, Chemicals, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Content moderation solutions are the collection of services provided by a specialist organization, involving the monitoring of different contents being posted online. These content types can range from text, images, video or any other variant. This moderation process involves the identification of content based on pre-determined range of guidelines for content posting.

Competitive Analysis

Global content moderation solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of content moderation solutions market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increased instances of objectionable social media posting, this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growth of the shift in business operations from offline to online is expected to propel the growth of the market

Presence of various online community guidelines regarding the content is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising adoption of e-commerce marketers and organizations is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding lack of effectiveness of AI in isolation of objectionable content is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Psychological effects of content moderation on the employees and negative mental impact on their lives is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Two Hat Security announced that they had acquired ImageVision. This acquisition includes ImageVision’s computer vision image recognition technology that is patented. This combination of technology with Two Hat Security’s expertise in content moderation will help provide consumers with a highly effective content moderation solution for their social media needs

In October 2016, Webhelp announced that they had acquired Netino based out of Paris, France providing monitoring and response services for the content posted on social media sites. Netino has a wide range of presence in the market with the capabilities of providing service in around ten different languages, and this acquisition will help Webhelp in expanding their outsourcing services while ensuring a greater geographical presence

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

The report provides insights on the following points:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Content Moderation Solutions Market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Content Moderation Solutions Market ” and its commercial landscape To understand the future outlook and prospects for Content Moderation Solutions Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the Content Moderation Solutions market

