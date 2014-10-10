Global Sterilization Equipment Market is likely to show a substantial growth of Xx % during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. Additionally the study provides expected opportunities in the market. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Sterilization Equipment market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. Sterilization Equipment market report also delivers lists of the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the Industry.

Global sterilization equipment market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections and continuous advancement in sterilization equipment technologies.

Global Sterilization Equipment Market By Product and Service (Sterilization Instruments, Sterilization Consumables and Accessories, Sterilization Services), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Device Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global sterilization equipment market are STERIS plc, Getinge AB., 3M, Belimed, MMM Group, MATACHANA GROUP, Sotera Health, Cantel Medical, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US, LLC., Cardinal Health, Sterigenics U.S., LLC – A Sotera Health company, Andersen Products, Inc., Sterile Technologies Inc, Celitron Medical Technologies Kft., Metall Zug AG, MME group Inc., Nanosonics, Midmark Corporation, TSO3 INC., LTE Scientific Ltd, among others.

Sterilization is the method of removing biological agents or life forms that involves transmissible agents including spore forms, unicellular eukaryotic organisms, fungi, bacteria, and spore forms existing in a particular surface, liquid, medication, region, etc. In the medical industry, sterilization is an inevitable method with the sterility and efficacy of the sterilization equipment as primary variables.

Increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections are driving the growth of the market

Continuous advancement in sterilization equipment technologies is flourishing the market growth

Increasing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are helping the market to grow

Increase in surgical procedure drives the growth of the market

Huge initial investment hinders the market growth

Limited information and awareness about safety rules hampers the market growth

Strict rules and regulations by government restricts the growth of the market

In April 2019, Petriss has introduced BLUEfin sterilization intelligence software. This innovative software solution enables sterilization experts to fulfill AORN, the Joint Commission, AAMI, and other legislative bodies ‘ compliance expectations. This solution is used to optimize patient care and for reduction of infections on surgical sites

In January 2018, Claranor introduced chemical free and dry can sterilization solution. Claranor has built the first pulsed light sterilization devices dedicated to milk powder cans for infant formula. This launch will expand the offerings of the company.

Global sterilization equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sterilization equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Sterilization Equipment

Part 04: Global Sterilization Equipment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Continue. .

