The Global Aerospace Adhesive & Sealants Market with figures as recent as 2018 and forecasts up to 2025 provides an overview of the industry including its definition, size, share, growth, applications and manufacturing technology. Report also explores the major industry players in detail as well as company profile, product specifications, capacity and production value.

The Global Aerospace Adhesive & Sealants Market is expected to reach USD 1125 million by 2025, from USD 735 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Aerospace adhesive are the substances which are capable of holding materials together in a proper manner when attached to the surface which can resists separation. Aerospace adhesives and sealants are not same as regular adhesives and sealants as they are exposed to high temperature and pressure. In this industry, mainly resins such as polyurethane, silicon and polymers are used for better performance. Aircraft components like pipes, fixtures, panels are blended with volatile organic compounds and applied. In the aerospace adhesives and sealants market, solvent based and water based technologies are mainly used out of which manufactures prefers solvent borne technology more. Due to environmentally friendly nature, water borne technology is witnessing higher growth. Lots of research and development are done by manufactures in order to provide less volatile organic compounds in aerospace adhesives. According to Embraer reports, total 226 airbus aircrafts were delivered out of which 108 were commercial and 118 were corporate jets. It was expected that commercial aerospace would increase its operating earnings to a growth of 21%. There would be a rise in defense subsectors by 7.5% and revenue growth by 3.5% in 2017 as well. U.S. Aerospace industry accumulated a revenue of about USD 0.5 trillion in U.S. Nearly USD 98.5 billion and USD 70 billion revenues were generated by two largest manufactures of Boeing and Airbus. Thus, these factors lead to the increase in the growth of this market

Competitive Landscape:

The global aerospace adhesive & sealants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerospace adhesive & sealants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

3M announced its completed sales of all of its communicated markets division which was approximately $870 million.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of composites in aircraft industry

Increasing life span of aircraft increases revenue

Demand for ultra-light and compact aircraft for military operations

Market Restraints:

Carbon emissions due to increasing number of commercial flights

Regulations imposed by several governments around the world that keep a check on voc emissions is limiting the number of commercial flights

Segmentation:

By Type

Adhesive

Sealants

By Resin type

Epoxy

Silicone

PU

Others

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

By End-user Industry

User Type

By Aircraft Type

By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global aerospace adhesive & sealants market are –

3M,

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

PPG Industries, Inc.,

Illinois Tool Works Inc.,

Cytec Solvay Group,

The other players in the market are Huntsman International LLC., Bostik (Arkema S.A.), DOW Corning Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Hexcel Corporation, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Master Bond Inc., 13 Beacon Adhesives, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Delo, Permabond LLC., Hernon Manufacturing Inc., United Resin Corporation, Dymax Corporation, Lord Corporation, Hybond, Parson Adhesives Inc., Hylomar Limited, Quin Global, L&L Products

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global aerospace adhesive & sealants market

Analyze and forecast the aerospace adhesive & sealants market on the basis of type, resin type, technology type, user type, end user industry, aircraft type.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, resin type, technology type, user type, end user industry, aircraft type.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

