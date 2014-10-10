This Loyalty Management research report includes the profiles of the key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, this Loyalty Management report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as whole. It also analyzes the key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. It analyzes the market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, drivers, industry specific challenges and obstacles. Key manufactures of the market are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio and other details during forecast year.

Global Loyalty Management Market is expected to reach USD 7,650.48 million by 2025 and is projected to register a CAGR of healthy rate in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This market research report is a great resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry for a certain forecast period. Loyalty management market report offers the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2018-2025. In Loyalty management market report; a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The report is a meticulous analysis of existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This Loyalty management market report endows with the plentiful insights and business solutions that will support to stay ahead of the competition.

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others. In addition, it also includes various value parameters such as redemption thresholds, redemption options and earn rates. Many organizations are focusing on spending on loyalty programs owing to their offerings. The offerings include expansion of coverage to daily consumer spending, innovative rewards leading to an increase in scope for consumer response and retention followed by collaboration opportunities for enhanced services .Loyalty management software tools basically aims at building successful loyalty program for business and individual customers. Key enterprises are focusing on implementing these tools with an objective to maintain high customer satisfaction, by providing specialized loyalty programs which includes special auctions, lotteries, coupons or benefits through one platform.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Loyalty Management, including Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention and Channel Loyalty. And Customer Loyalty is the main type for Loyalty Management, and the Customer Loyalty reached a sales value of approximately 1330.99 M USD in 2017, with 66.76% of global sales volume.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Loyalty Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Aimia Inc

SAP SE

Maritz Holdings Inc.

Fidelity Information Services

Bond Brand Loyalty

Brierley+Partners

ICF International

Kobie Marketing

Tibco Software

Comarch

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Market Segmentation:

The global loyalty management market based on solution is segmented into two notable segments; customer loyalty and employee retention. Customer loyalty is sub segmented into by component and by type of analytics. By component is further sub segmented into exclusive discount/sales, membership point/rewards, customer specific offerings, special events, free products & services, cash back, loyalty cards and others. By type of analytics are further sub segmented into customer experience analytics, market basket analysis, social media analysis, customer segmentation, campaign management, data mining, predictive analytics and others. In 2018, customer loyalty is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with 58.0% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global loyalty management market based on deployment type is segmented into two notable segments; on-premises and on-demand. In 2018, industry-specific is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, on-demand segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The global loyalty management market based on organization size type is segmented into two small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. In 2018, on-premise loyalty management is expected to dominate the loyalty management market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and was valued at USD 2,546.29 million in 2025.

The global loyalty management market based on vertical is segmented into seven notable segments; banking financial services and insurance, travel & hospitality, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing and others. In 2018, retail & consumer goods segment is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global loyalty management market based on type of offering capacity is segmented into six notable segments; technology platform capabilities, service delivery capabilities, loyalty strategy design, loyalty management, loyalty marketing and analytics and measurement.

The global loyalty management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Loyalty Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Loyalty Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Loyalty Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Loyalty Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Loyalty Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

