Global Agricultural Robots Market Report is a compilation with figures as recent as 2019 and forecasts up to 2026. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Global Agricultural Robots Market manufacturers.

Global Agricultural Robots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 24.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing adoption of new technologies in farming.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the agricultural robots market are Deere & Company, Trimble Inc, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, BouMatic, Lely, Ag Leader Technology, Topcon Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, AutoCopter Corp, Blue River Technology, Auroras s.r.l., Grownetics, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Clearpath Robotics Inc, Deepfield Robotics, DeLaval Inc, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Harvest Automation (UK), and among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Agricultural Robots Market

Global Agricultural Robots Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Type (UAV/Drones, Milking Robot, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems), Application (Harvest Management, Field Farming, Dairy Farm Management, Soil Management, Irrigation Management, Pruning, Weather Tracking & Monitoring, Inventory Management). Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global agricultural robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, AgJunction announced a new partnership with Swift Navigation to develop nearautonomous small tractor solutions for agricultural applications with high accuracy and at a reasonable cost.

In March 2018, BouMatic Robotics announced the development of its SR2 Spraying Robot.This is designed to seamlessly integrate with any rotary system and effectively deliver post dip when milking is complete to prevent post milking infections.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Drivers:

Rising government initiatives with automation, this act as a driver to the market

Rising popularity of indoor farming, this act as a driver to the market

With increasing population and food supply will act as major drivers for the market

Market Restraints:

High capital investments, this act as market restraints

Lack of awareness and technical knowledge, this act as market restraints

