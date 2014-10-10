Global Wireless Power Transmission Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The Global Wireless Power Transmission market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The Global Wireless Power Transmission market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market is expected to reach USD 16.29 billion by 2025, from USD 3.08 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 23.10% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global Wireless Power Transmission Market

The renowned players in global wireless power transmission market are SAMSUNG, Wi-Charge., Energous Corporation, HUMAVOX LTD, Semtech, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, Murata Manufacturing Co, Philips N.V , uBeam, HUMAVOX LTD, Mojo Mobility, Mopar, Powermat, Powercast, Fulton Innovation LLC, TDK Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Ossia Inc. and many more.

Market Definition:

Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) is a new evolving technology in the world at the moment. The most common method used right now for wireless power transfer is by inductive coupling. The simplest and inexpensive methods of charging the electronic gadgets is by wireless power transfer, as it eradicate the use of conservative copper cables and current carrying wires. The inductive coupling technique is used since presently it is the easiest way of wireless power transmission since it has high competence and large amount of the energy transferred.

Usually the electrical energy is transmitted to the consignment through the wire it may be copper, aluminum or any conductive material. And there are many more possibilities to transfer the electrical power via wireless medium by using various technologies, depending on the range of transmission the technology will change. There are also applications being developed for use of WPT technologies via radio frequency beam such as for wireless powered sensor network, WPT in a pipe, microwave buildings, wireless charger of mobile devices, WPT to moving/flying target, wireless power transfer sheet, wireless charging for electric vehicles, point-to-point WPT and for solar power satellite.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Convenience need for effective charging systems

Need for effective charging systems

Impact of uncertified and non–standardized products on the industry coherence leads to poor user experience

High cost of wireless power transmission technology-based devices

Market Segmentation:

The global wireless power transmission market is segmented based on technology, implementation, receiver application, transmitter Application and geographical segments.

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into near-field technology and far-field technology segments. The near-field technology segment is further sub-segmented into inductive, magnetic resonance and capacitive coupling/conductive. The far-field technology segment is further sub-segmented into microwave/RF and laser/infrared.

On the basis of implementation, the market is classified into integrated and aftermarket.

On the basis of receiver application, the market is segmented into Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Electronics, Notebooks. ,.On the basis of transmitter application, the market is segmented into Electric Vehicle Charging, Furniture, and Industrial.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, , South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2024

Customization Options

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

Competitive Analysis: Global Wireless Power Transmission Market

The global wireless power transmission market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes wireless power transmission market shares of market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2016, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd launched a wireless speaker , which is specified with LED lights and wireless charging features.

