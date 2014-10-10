Global Spear Phishing market studies file is positive to help companies for the long lasting accomplishments in terms of higher selection making, revenue generation, prioritizing market dreams and worthwhile enterprise. With the assist of Spear Phishing market record, the records and realities of the enterprise can be focused which continues the commercial enterprise operations on the right path. It also assesses the market fame, increase fee, destiny tendencies, marketplace drivers, opportunities and challenges, dangers and entry obstacles, sales channels, vendors and Porter’s five Forces analysis. Target pushed era of file, reliability for the best and transparency in studies method are few of the features with which this marketplace record may be adopted with self-belief. Market research or secondary research is one of the best and fastest methods to accumulate statistics for the enterprise in this speedy-paced industry. This Spear Phishing marketplace studies record makes available trendy data about the entire marketplace along with the holistic view of the marketplace.

Global spear phishing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.73% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing incidences of spear phishing attacks and increasing adoption of BYOD policy in organizations as well as due to increasing digitization, online browsing, and use of mobile devices.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global spear phishing market are Cisco Systems Inc., Votiro Inc., IronScales Ltd., Microsoft, Symantec Corporation, PhishLabs, Cofense, Trend Micro Incorporated, Mimecast Services Limited, Proofpoint Inc., GreatHorn Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint, Sophos Ltd., McAfee LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., BAE Systems, RSA Security LLC, Intel Corporation, AO Kaspersky Lab, Bitdefender, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG, F-Secure, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Spear Phishing Market

Spear phishing is an email phishing threat to the organizations by the spammers or attackers to gain the confidential and sensitive data of the enterprises. It is usually done through emails or social media. Usually attacker uses it to gain access to secrets and financial data’s of the enterprises. Spear phishing protection is used to remove all the unauthorized access in the systems of the enterprises and protect the confidential information.

Competitive Analysis:

The report for global spear phishing market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Global Spear Phishing Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Hybrid, Cloud), Organizations Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), End User (BFSI, Government, Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Critical Infrastructure, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rising events of spear phishing attacks is propelling the growth of the market

Surging acquisition of Bring Your Own Device policy in organizations is fueling the growth of the market

The massive demand for cloud email security solution by the enterprises is boosting the growth of the market

Surging adoption of digitization in the industry verticals is contributing of the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of knowledge and understanding of current threats and cyber-attacks is retraining the growth of the market

Various organizations has raised concerns regarding outsourcing of security services which is hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, IRONSCALES had entered into a strategic alliance with BDO MDR for managing phishing detection and response. It will help the company to reduce the burden on its SOC team and will now be able to provide its customers with time saving and benefits of risk reducing which will retain the customers for the company and make it a market leader.

In February 2019, Cofense has launched it latest technology. It is an addition of response delivery to its flagship product, allowing operators to deliver phishing scenario emails only when intended recipients are actively performing tasks in their mail client. The product will retain the customers and increase the revenues of the company.

Competitive Analysis

Global spear phishing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spear phishing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The global spear phishing market is segmented on the basis of component into solution, services. The services segment is further segmented into professional services, and managed services.

On the basis of organization size, the global spear phishing market is segmented into large enterprises, and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

On the basis of deployment model, the global spear phishing market is segmented into on-premises, and cloud.

On the basis of vertical, the global spear phishing market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, critical infrastructure and others.

On the basis of geography, the global spear phishing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

