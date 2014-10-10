Data Bridge Market research’s has recently launched the Fuel Management System research study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. This Fuel Management System market research report estimates the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

The Global Fuel Management System Market is expected to reach USD 802.4 million by 2025 from USD 484.8 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In June, 2016, Franklin Fueling Systems, the global leader in Total System Solutions for retail petroleum equipment systems, has announced the launch of FFS PRO: University. This new full-feature platform will serve as the industry’s premier training, certification, and resource tool for installation professionals.

Key Players

Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Dover Corporation, Franklin Fueling Systems, Omnitracs, Wayne Fueling Systems, World Fuel Services, Piusi S.p.A., PIUSI USA, Inc., The Triscan Group, FuelForce – Multiforce Systems, Road-Track, Banlaw, Banlaw Systems (Europe) Ltd, HID Global, HID Global – EMEA,HID Global – APAC, Banlaw Africa Group, Fluid Management Technology, Timeplan Fuel Solutions Ltd, Sentinel Fuel Products, Guduza System Technologies (Pty) Ltd, ESI Total Fuel Management, AssetWorks LLC, Smartflow Technologies Inc., Technotrade, Romteck Australia Pty Ltd, Newlea Fuel Systems, OPW Fuel Management Systems, Emerson, SCI Distribution, E-Drive Technology, Fleetmatics, Telenav, Trimble Inc., Orpak Systems and others

Market Segmentation of Global Fuel Management System market

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services),

Application (Fuel Storage Monitoring, Access Control and Fuel Dispensing),

Industry (Mining and Construction, Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Transportation and Logistics, Others),

Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

