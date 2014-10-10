Anti-money-laundering refers to a set of procedures, laws and regulations designed to stop the practice of generating income through illegal actions. Though anti-money-laundering laws cover a relatively limited number of transactions and criminal behaviors, their implications are far-reaching.

According to this study, over the next five years the Anti-money Laundering market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Anti-money Laundering business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Anti-money Laundering market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Oracle

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Targens

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Safe Banking Systems

This study considers the Anti-money Laundering value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Bank

Insurance Company

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Transaction Monitoring

CTR

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Anti-money Laundering market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Anti-money Laundering market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-money Laundering players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-money Laundering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Anti-money Laundering submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Anti-money Laundering Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Anti-money Laundering Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Anti-money Laundering Segment by Type

2.2.1 Bank

2.2.2 Insurance Company

2.2.3 Financial Institution

2.3 Anti-money Laundering Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Anti-money Laundering Segment by Application

2.4.1 Transaction Monitoring

2.4.2 CTR

2.4.3 Customer Identity Management

2.4.4 Compliance Management

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Anti-money Laundering Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Anti-money Laundering by Players

3.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Market Size Market Share by Players

Continued….

