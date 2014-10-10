According to this study, over the next five years the Public Relations (PR) Tools market will register a 12.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5260 million by 2024, from US$ 2660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Public Relations (PR) Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.

“Public relation is a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and their publics.” Public relations can also be defined as the practice of managing communication between an organization and its publics.

This report covered the Publishing tools, Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content Creation and Distribution, Data Aggregation, Monitoring, and Analysis and Relationship Management.

The Public Relations (PR) Tools industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Outbrain

Google

Business Wire

Salesforce

Meltwater

Cision AB

AirPR Software

IrisPR Software

ISentia

Onalytica

Prezly

IPR Software

TrendKite

Agility

Red Wheat

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Public Relations (PR) Tools market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Public Relations (PR) Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Publishing Tools

Social Media Monitoring & Management

Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis

Relationship Management

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecom & Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Public Relations (PR) Tools market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Public Relations (PR) Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Public Relations (PR) Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Public Relations (PR) Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Public Relations (PR) Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

