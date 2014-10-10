Fast Expanding Tourism Industry to Bode Well with Global Duty Free Retailing Market Growth

The travel and tourism industry is a rapidly thriving industry on the back of manifold increase in disposable income as well as affordable pricing strategy of transportation system. This spectacular boom in tourism industry is expected to bode well with global duty free retailing market owing to surged consumer preferences for luxury shopping. Popular categories comprise liquor, personal care products, apparels, confectionary and the like. With tremendous growth in travel retail in tandem with airport retail in particular, in addition to liberal exemptions, the global duty free retailing market is en route towards stupendous growth spurt in forthcoming years. According to Adroit Market Research’s (AMR) recent report addition titled, ‘Global Duty Free Retailing Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Region’ the global duty free retailing market is poised to amass a total of USD 112.75 billion by 2025.

Leading Duty Free Retail Chain Contemplating New Stores in MEA

Although train and road travel also come within the ambit of duty free retailing, the sea and air route continue to witness novel opportunities, enabling a steady rise in global duty free retailing market. Further, growing opportunities for retailers to exhibit at international airports, especially across emerging economies such as Asia Pacific are considered to further amplify growth opportunities in global duty free retailing market. Besides holding up with dynamic retail options, retailers are also inclined towards learning multiple languages to overcome language barriers, thus communicating flawlessly with potential customers. These novel strategies are further improvising growth possibilities in global duty free retailing market.

Industry veterans are ceaselessly striving to mark their dominance in a steadily progressing global duty free retailing landscape. Amongst major winning growth strategies, launch of novel stores across various airports has remained a staple. In a recent development, Lindt & Sprüngli Travel Retail has entered into a partnership program with Dufry, best known for its expansive range of duty free products. Additionally, Dufry is also contemplating further store extensions in the MEA region where travel and tourism industry is highly remunerative. Developments as such are likely to influence tremendous revenues in global duty free retailing market in forthcoming years.

Tobacco Likely to Experience Tremendous Consumer Demands

The report is a comprehensive handbook of major market developments, highlighting breakthrough opportunities, drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities in global duty free retailing market. The report chiefly highlights market segments and their revenue generation trends. By segments global duty free retailing market is segregated into type and distribution channel. By type global duty free retailing market is splintered into perfumes and cosmetics, alcohol, confectionary, tobacco, jewelry amongst others. By distribution channel, airports, onboard aircrafts, seaports, and train stations amongst others are accounted as major distribution channels in global duty free retailing market. Based on regional diversification, Europe, North America, MEA, APAC, and Latin America are identified as core regional hubs in global duty free retailing market. Some of the leading players comprise, Dufry, LVMH, Dubai Duty Free, Lotte Duty Free, and Gebr. Heinemann are some of the fore runners in global duty free retailing market.

Key segments of the global duty free retailing market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Perfumes & Cosmetics

Alcohol

Tobacco Goods

Confectionary & Food

Fashion & Accessories

Watches & Jewellery

Others (stationary, electronics, etc.)

Distribution Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Airports

Onboard Aircrafts

Seaports

Train Stations

Others (Downtown shops)

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Russia

Spain

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

KSA

UAE

Egypt

Rest of MEA

