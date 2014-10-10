The global diy pc gaming chassis market size is accounted for US$ 1.83 billion from US$ 3.06 billion with a highest CAGR of 7.0% over the prediction period. Increasing gaming eagerness across the world contributed with technological advancements like AR/VR, component development like high-speed graphics card are some major factors responsible for the global diy pc gaming chassis market growth. However, due to such advancements gaming sector has developed with the demanded resource of entertainment, hence it is ultimately fueling the demand for global diy pc gaming chassis market.

The research report on ‘global diy pc gaming chassis market’ provides the precise information of quantitative and qualitative analysis by industry experts, industry participants over the value chain. This research report also offers a detailed analysis of future market trends, severe governing factors and some major economic indicators with the market attractiveness according to the market segments. The global diy pc gaming chassis market also analyzes the positive impact of the number of major factors on the market geographies.

The global diy pc gaming chassis market segmentation is done with the price and regional analysis. Based on the price, the global diy pc gaming chassis market is sub-segmented into US$ under 50, 50, 50~74, 75~99, 100~149, 150~199, 200~299, 300~499 and 500 US$. In between these, the 500 US$ segment is dominated for the fastest growing segment with around 7.7% global diy pc gaming chassis market share. However, DIY chassis price series mainly targeted to the gamers who can pay for high customization that is needed for e-sports and video games.

On the basis of geographical regions the global diy pc gaming chassis market has been classified as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the world. In between these, the Asia Pacific region is driven by the developing countries like Japan and India. However, the Asia Pacific gaming market becoming a significant part of the individuals lifestyle. Hence this factor contributing to the global diy pc gaming chassis market growth in the region.

The global diy pc gaming chassis market has extremely fragmented as the large amount of leading players operating in the market. However, leading players in this market are highly concentrated on the new product launching, providing more customization options for the users. Some of the top vendors in global diy pc gaming chassis market includes Cooler Master Co., Ltd, Phanteks, Corsair Components, NZXT Corporation, Fractal Design, and many others.

Key Segments of the Global DIY PC gaming chassis market

Price Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (million units)

Under 50

50~74

75~99

100~149

150~199

200~299

300~499

Over 500

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (million units)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Approach & Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Global DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market Overview, By Price Range

Chapter 5 Global DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market Overview, by Region

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Chapter 7 Company Insights of Top Five Players

Chapter 8 Market Share by players

Chapter 9 Import and Export of DIY PC Chassis

Chapter 10 Conclusion and recommendations

Some Points from List of Figures:

FIG. 1 Research methodology

FIG. 2 Market size estimation methodology

FIG. 3 Forecasting methodology

FIG. 4 Customers Preferred Gaming Platform

FIG. 5 Value Chain Analysis

FIG. 6 Supply Chain Analysis-DIY PC Chassis Market

FIG. 7 Global DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market Share (%), By Price Range (Value ), 2018

FIG. 8 Global DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market Share (%), By Price Range (Value ), 2025

FIG. 9 DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, Under 50, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 10 DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 50~74 , 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 11 DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 75~99, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units))

FIG. 12 DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 100~149, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 13 DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 150~199, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 14 DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 200~299, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 15 DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 300~499, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 16 DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, Over 500, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 17 Global DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market Share (%), By Region, 2018 & 2025

FIG. 18 North America DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 2015–2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 19 U.S. DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 20 Canada. DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 21 Mexico. DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 22 Europe DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 23 Western Europe DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 24 Eastern Europe. DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

FIG. 25 China DIY PC Gaming Chassis Market, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million) (Million Units)

