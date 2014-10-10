Electric radiators are quite compact and can be easily fitted into small and narrow rooms. Some of the radiators are using liquid coolants such as mineral oils in order to produce heat. The electric current heats up the heating element, which subsequently heats the oil inside the radiator. There are no associated risks to using oil based radiators, whereas these electric appliances are tightened hermetically in order to prevent oil leakage. In addition to this, most of the radiators are equipped with a safety system that protects the radiator from overheating.

The amount of heat that is generated by an electric radiator is controlled by a thermostat installed within the radiator itself. Nevertheless, the radiator can be purchased without a thermostat, which will make it easier to integrate it into the house’s central heating system connecting it to a boiler or to a heat pump, and be run from a common remote control post.

For centuries, people have been in a constant search for finding new ways to provide heat to their households, from big traditional fireplaces and large radiators to cost-efficient central heating systems. Since their first emergence on the market, the electric radiators have gone through a series of technical improvements, and what used to be a bulky, heavy and an expensive ‘metal beast’, is now a cost efficient and reliable electric heater with an improved temperature control.

To a great extent, electric radiators resemble the conventional water-based radiators. The difference lies in the fact that the former ones are using electric power instead of water for producing heat. The heat is released once electricity is passed through the radiator’s heating element – an electrical resistor; thus, it can be stated that these radiators convert electricity into heat.

The global Electric Radiators market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Radiators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Radiators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Electric Radiators in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Electric Radiators manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tesy

King Electric

Fischer

Eskimo

Dimplex

Technotherm

Noirot

AIRELEC

Irsap

Haverland

Elnur

GREE

Midea

SINGFUN

DYSON

AUX

Royalstar

AUCMA

CHIGO

Haier

Lucht Elektroheizung GmbH & Co. KG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Type I

Fan Heaters

Convection Radiators

Infrared Radiators

Oil-Based Electric Radiators

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Applications

Industrial & Infrastructure Buildings

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Electric Radiators

1.1 Definition of Electric Radiators

1.2 Electric Radiators Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Radiators Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Type I

1.2.3 Type II

1.2.4 Convection Radiators

1.2.5 Infrared Radiators

1.2.6 Oil-Based Electric Radiators

1.3 Electric Radiators Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Electric Radiators Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Applications

1.3.4 Industrial & Infrastructure Buildings

1.4 Global Electric Radiators Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Electric Radiators Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Electric Radiators Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Electric Radiators Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Electric Radiators Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Electric Radiators Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Electric Radiators Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Electric Radiators Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Electric Radiators Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Electric Radiators

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Radiators

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Electric Radiators

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Electric Radiators

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Electric Radiators Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Electric Radiators

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Electric Radiators Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Electric Radiators Revenue Analysis

4.3 Electric Radiators Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Electric Radiators Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Electric Radiators Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Electric Radiators Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Electric Radiators Revenue by Regions

5.2 Electric Radiators Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Electric Radiators Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Electric Radiators Production

5.3.2 North America Electric Radiators Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Electric Radiators Import and Export

5.4 Europe Electric Radiators Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Electric Radiators Production

5.4.2 Europe Electric Radiators Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Electric Radiators Import and Export

5.5 China Electric Radiators Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Electric Radiators Production

5.5.2 China Electric Radiators Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Electric Radiators Import and Export

5.6 Japan Electric Radiators Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Electric Radiators Production

5.6.2 Japan Electric Radiators Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Electric Radiators Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Electric Radiators Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Electric Radiators Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Electric Radiators Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Electric Radiators Import and Export

5.8 India Electric Radiators Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Electric Radiators Production

5.8.2 India Electric Radiators Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Electric Radiators Import and Export

Chapter Six: Electric Radiators Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Electric Radiators Production by Type

6.2 Global Electric Radiators Revenue by Type

6.3 Electric Radiators Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Electric Radiators Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Electric Radiators Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Electric Radiators Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Electric Radiators Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Tesy

8.1.1 Tesy Electric Radiators Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Tesy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Tesy Electric Radiators Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 King Electric

8.2.1 King Electric Electric Radiators Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 King Electric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 King Electric Electric Radiators Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Fischer

8.3.1 Fischer Electric Radiators Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Fischer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Fischer Electric Radiators Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Eskimo

8.4.1 Eskimo Electric Radiators Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Eskimo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Eskimo Electric Radiators Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Dimplex

8.5.1 Dimplex Electric Radiators Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Dimplex Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Dimplex Electric Radiators Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Technotherm

8.6.1 Technotherm Electric Radiators Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Technotherm Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Technotherm Electric Radiators Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Noirot

8.7.1 Noirot Electric Radiators Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Noirot Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Noirot Electric Radiators Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 AIRELEC

8.8.1 AIRELEC Electric Radiators Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 AIRELEC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 AIRELEC Electric Radiators Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Irsap

8.9.1 Irsap Electric Radiators Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Irsap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Irsap Electric Radiators Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Haverland

8.10.1 Haverland Electric Radiators Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Haverland Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Haverland Electric Radiators Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Elnur

8.12 GREE

8.13 Midea

8.14 SINGFUN

8.15 DYSON

8.16 AUX

8.17 Royalstar

8.18 AUCMA

8.19 CHIGO

8.20 Haier

8.21 Lucht Elektroheizung GmbH & Co. KG

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Electric Radiators Market

9.1 Global Electric Radiators Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Electric Radiators Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Electric Radiators Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Electric Radiators Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Electric Radiators Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Electric Radiators Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Electric Radiators Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Electric Radiators Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Electric Radiators Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Electric Radiators Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Electric Radiators Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Electric Radiators Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

