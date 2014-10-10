The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.

A Computer on Module (COM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A CoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3619489

A SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. . The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board.

Within the next few years, the majority of CoM are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture CoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture CoM.

Industrial automation is a key facet of global manufacturing industries, with enterprises facing enormous pressure to automate and integrate to maximize output, improve cost-efficiency, and generate tangible competitive value.

As the semiconductor industry continues to test the limits of Moore’s Law, which suggests that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles approximately every 18 to 24 months, processor technology will continue to grow in complexity, creating challenges for systems engineers outside of traditional computing applications to implement and unlock the potential of such processors. Harnessing the power of these advanced processors is critical to the emergence of IoT and Industry 4.0.

Inevitably, as semiconductor and storage technology advanced in density and speed, the lines between the various computing strata began to blur, and capabilities increased while costs decreased exponentially across the board. Eventually, low-end mainframes, minicomputers, and high-end microprocessor-based servers morphed to occupy the same market, and high-end mainframes migrated up toward the high-performance computing domains (aka supercomputers).

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Computer on Module market was valued at 1380 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Computer on Module volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Computer on Module market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Computer on Module in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Computer on Module manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kontron

Congatec

MSC Technologies(Avnet)

Advantech

ADLink

Portwell

Eurotech

SECO srl

Technexion

Phytec

Axiomtek

Aaeon

Toradex

EMAC

Avalue Technology

CompuLab

Variscite

Digi International

Olimex Ltd

Shiratech(Aviv Technologies)

Critical Link, LLC

IWave Systems Technologies

Calixto Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

ARM Architecture

X86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Other Architecture

Segment by Application

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

Other

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-computer-on-module-market-professional-survey-report-2019-industry-trend-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Computer on Module

1.1 Definition of Computer on Module

1.2 Computer on Module Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Computer on Module Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 ARM Architecture

1.2.3 X8Chapter Six: Architecture

1.2.4 Power Architecture

1.2.5 Other Architecture

1.3 Computer on Module Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Computer on Module Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial Automation

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Entertainment

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Test & Measurement

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Computer on Module Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Computer on Module Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Computer on Module Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Computer on Module Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Computer on Module Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Computer on Module Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Computer on Module Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Computer on Module Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Computer on Module Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Computer on Module

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Computer on Module

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Computer on Module

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Computer on Module

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Computer on Module Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Computer on Module

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Computer on Module Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Computer on Module Revenue Analysis

4.3 Computer on Module Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Computer on Module Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Computer on Module Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Computer on Module Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Computer on Module Revenue by Regions

5.2 Computer on Module Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Computer on Module Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Computer on Module Production

5.3.2 North America Computer on Module Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Computer on Module Import and Export

5.4 Europe Computer on Module Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Computer on Module Production

5.4.2 Europe Computer on Module Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Computer on Module Import and Export

5.5 China Computer on Module Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Computer on Module Production

5.5.2 China Computer on Module Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Computer on Module Import and Export

5.6 Japan Computer on Module Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Computer on Module Production

5.6.2 Japan Computer on Module Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Computer on Module Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Computer on Module Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Computer on Module Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Computer on Module Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Computer on Module Import and Export

5.8 India Computer on Module Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Computer on Module Production

5.8.2 India Computer on Module Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Computer on Module Import and Export

Chapter Six: Computer on Module Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Computer on Module Production by Type

6.2 Global Computer on Module Revenue by Type

6.3 Computer on Module Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Computer on Module Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Computer on Module Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Computer on Module Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Computer on Module Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Kontron

8.1.1 Kontron Computer on Module Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Kontron Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Kontron Computer on Module Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Congatec

8.2.1 Congatec Computer on Module Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Congatec Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Congatec Computer on Module Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 MSC Technologies(Avnet)

8.3.1 MSC Technologies(Avnet) Computer on Module Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 MSC Technologies(Avnet) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 MSC Technologies(Avnet) Computer on Module Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Advantech

8.4.1 Advantech Computer on Module Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Advantech Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Advantech Computer on Module Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 ADLink

8.5.1 ADLink Computer on Module Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 ADLink Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 ADLink Computer on Module Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Portwell

8.6.1 Portwell Computer on Module Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Portwell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Portwell Computer on Module Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Eurotech

8.7.1 Eurotech Computer on Module Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Eurotech Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Eurotech Computer on Module Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 SECO srl

8.8.1 SECO srl Computer on Module Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 SECO srl Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 SECO srl Computer on Module Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Technexion

8.9.1 Technexion Computer on Module Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Technexion Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Technexion Computer on Module Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Phytec

8.10.1 Phytec Computer on Module Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Phytec Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Phytec Computer on Module Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Axiomtek

8.12 Aaeon

8.13 Toradex

8.14 EMAC

8.15 Avalue Technology

8.16 CompuLab

8.17 Variscite

8.18 Digi International

8.19 Olimex Ltd

8.20 Shiratech(Aviv Technologies)

8.21 Critical Link, LLC

8.22 IWave Systems Technologies

8.23 Calixto Systems

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Computer on Module Market

9.1 Global Computer on Module Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Computer on Module Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Computer on Module Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Computer on Module Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Computer on Module Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Computer on Module Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Computer on Module Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Computer on Module Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Computer on Module Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Computer on Module Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Computer on Module Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Computer on Module Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3619489

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155