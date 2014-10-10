IoT security is the technology area concerned with safeguarding connected devices and networks in the internet of things (IoT).

IoT involves adding internet connectivity to a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals and/or people. Each thing is provided a unique identifier and the ability to automatically transfer data over a network. Allowing devices to connect to the internet opens them up to a number of serious vulnerabilities if they are not properly protected.

These profiles help the new entrants to clearly visualize the level of competition they are going to experience in the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In February 2019, Mocana Corporation collaborated with Intel for simplifying IoT device security. This cooperation will decrease the time it takes to automate the delivery of credentials and settings of safety required by the device before it is permitted on corporate networks. This collaboration will bring technological advancement and help Mocana to grow.

In September 2018, Fortinet introduced FortiNAC, which is the recent addition to its expanding portfolio of embedded security solutions to secure the evolving networks. As organizations adopt digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency, an increasing amount of IoT devices need to be supported and secured.

The statistical surveying report helps to understand the emerging latest trends which helps to grow the Market. A brief analysis of the market provides the information of the upcoming opportunities of the Market

Surging demand for enhanced privacy, is driving the market.

Increasing use of 3G and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) as well as wireless networks and technologies, is augmenting the risk of cyber-attacks

Growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is increasing concerns regarding data security, and fosters the growth of the market

Lack of awareness about benefits and availability of IoT security solution, is hampering the growth of the market

High cost of installation, is also a stumbling stone in the growth of the market.

Global internet of things (IoT) security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of internet of things (IoT) security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

What are the market tools and techniques on the basis of which the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market is evaluated?

Various market research tools and techniques such as PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, Primary and secondary research methodologies have utilized to dig deep into this INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) SECURITY market.

What all regions are covered in this Internet of Things (IoT) Security market research report?

The focused regions are basically U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

How does this report prove to be beneficial for the readers?

The Internet of Things (IoT) Security market report saves crucial time of the readers by providing deep and unbiased insights related to Internet of Things (IoT) Security market under one roof. Additionally, this report can be customized according to the customers’ requirement. Specific regional wise or country wise analysis is also available as per on request.

For better comprehension the overall INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) SECURITY market has been segmented on the basis various factors such as-

By Component

Solutions Identity Access and Management Data Encryption and Tokenization Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System Device Authentication and Management Secure Software and Firmware Update Secure Communications Public Key Infrastructure Lifecycle Management Distributed Denial of Service Protection Security Analytics Others



Services Professional Services Integration Service Consulting Service Support and Maintenance Service

Managed Services

By Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Application Area

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Energy and Utilities

Connected Logistics

Smart Home and Consumer Electronics

Connected Healthcare

Smart Government and Defense

Smart Transportation

Smart Retail

Consumer Wearables

Connected Vehicles

Others

The Internet of Things (IoT) Security report provides all-encompassing perspective related to the market and comprehend the different components engaged with the purchasing choices.

The report analysis different projects, significant information which helps the client to settle on educated choices.

The report incorporates segmentation that helps in understanding developing deals with new reasoning, new aptitudes, and imaginative projects and instruments.

Various research tools and methodologies such SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis etc. have been employed to investigate different market factors thoroughly.

