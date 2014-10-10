Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2026
The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is the part of any drug that produces the intended effects. Some drugs, such as combination therapies, have multiple active ingredients to treat different symptoms or act in different ways.
Production of APIs has traditionally been done by the pharmaceutical companies themselves in their home countries. But in recent years many corporations have opted to send manufacturing overseas to cut costs. This has caused significant changes to how these drugs are regulated, with more rigorous guidelines and inspections put into place.
Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.17 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Expansions:
In October 2018, The Serdex Company, which is a subsidiary of Seppic, has been created to manufacture the primary component of this drug, TECA Pharma. SEPPIC, following its recent acquirement of Serdex, is now supplying its customers with this API with TECA Pharma Good Production Procedures certification and an Active Substance Master File to assist with statutory handling.
In September 2018, Lonza Pharma & Biotech announced the start of its quickly-intermediate pharmaceutical production project. The project optimizes chemical production installations at the company’s Visp (CH) facility to tackle growing worldwide early-stage supply safety and performance issues. Lonza is offering its clients an embedded supply chain from non-GMP late intermediates to CGMP sophisticated intermediates and APIs.
Understands the Latest trends:
- Increased occurrence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market
- Technology advances in API Manufacturing is propelling the growth of the market
- Increasing generic significance is boosting the growth of the market
- Drug costs monitoring strategies throughout countries is hampering the growth of the market
- Strong rivalry among manufacturers of the API is hindering the growth of the market
- Growing development of anti-counterfeit drugs is restricting the growth of the market
For better comprehension the overall ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS (API) market has been segmented on the basis various factors such as-
By Type
- Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
- Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
By Type of Manufacturer
- Captive API Manufacturers
- Merchant API Manufacturers
By Type of Synthesis
- Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
- Innovative Synthetic APIS
- Generic Synthetic APIS
- Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
By Type of Drug
- Prescription Drugs
- Over-The-Counter Drugs
- Potency
By Therapeutic Application
- Communicable Diseases
- Oncology
- Pain Management
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Diabetes
Synopsis of the report
- The ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS (API) market also makes some important proposal for a new project in the market before evaluating its feasibility.
- So this report encourages you to differentiate the opportunities in worldwide Market by region.
- The report focuses on the volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level.
- It analyzes the opportunities in the market for business stakeholders by recognizing the high growth segments, threats, market drivers and risks involved.
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
