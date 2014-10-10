High–altitude platforms (HAPs) are aircraft positioned above 20 km altitude, in the stratosphere, in order to compose a telecommunications network or perform remote sensing, for civilian or military applications. These aircraft may be airplanes, airships or balloons, manned or unmanned.

This market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.87 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.; TCOM, L.P.; ILC Dover; Lindstrand Technologies Limited; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Raytheon Company; Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.; Northrop Grumman Corporation; AeroVironment, Inc.; Thales Group; Airbus S.A.S. and Aeros.

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Company Key Points & Share Analysis:

In September 2018, Airbus S.A.S. announced that they had been successful in completing the testing of their stratospheric 4G/5G defence applications with the help of high-altitude balloon demonstration. The technology termed as “Airbus LTE AirNode”, this technology is a significant part of Airbus’ “Network for the Sky” (NFTS) project. This communication network system will be able to provide extremely secure network for communications between airborne, ground and marine operations for weeks or even months.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Provision of wider coverage area of network with reduced costing as compared to satellites; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in the expenditure incurred by governments of various authorities for the procurement of technologically advanced defense services; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Requirement of large costs associated with the manufacturing and maintenance of these systems once deployed as they are exposed to difficult environmental conditions

Lack of skilled workforce and professionals required for production and maintenance of these systems is expected to restrain the market growth

High Altitude Platforms market With Key Segments:

By Product

Airships

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Tethered Aerostat Systems

By Payload

Communication Systems

Navigation Systems

Surveillance Systems

Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems

By Application

Commercial

Government & Defense

Others

