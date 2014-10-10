Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), also known as the Advanced Parking Guidance System (APGS) for Toyota models in the United States, is the first production automatic parking system developed by Toyota Motor Corporation in 1999 initially for the Japanese market hybrid Prius models and Lexus models.

This market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 39.35 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market: Robert Bosch GmbH; Aptiv; Clarion; Continental AG; Siemens; NXP Semiconductors; Valeo; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Magna International Inc.; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; TOSHIBA CORPORATION and Hitachi, Ltd.; Nissan; Park Assist, LLC; Groupe PSA

The Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Company Key Points & Share Analysis:

In April 2019, TKH GROUP announced that they had agreed to acquire “ParkEyes”. This acquisition will enable TKH GROUP in providing parking assisting services and technologies based on artificial intelligence analysis, to offer an automated end-to-end solution to the parking industry. This acquisition will also help in improving the geographical presence of TKH GROUP in North America, Europe and Australia along with expanding their service offerings.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Enhanced levels of safety and effectiveness with the integration autonomous technologies which has resulted in a larger base of manufacturers integrating it in their vehicles; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing levels of integration of components, sensors and advanced levels of cameras resulting in better effectiveness in parking; is expected to drive the growth of the market

Large costs associated with the implementation and integration of these technologies; is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of standardization regarding the designing of technology and their implementations dependent on different regions; is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems market With Key Segments:

By Technology

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Components

Ultrasonic Sensor

Camera

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

