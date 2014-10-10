The Global Automation Testing Market accounted for USD 2.36 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The goal of automation testing improves the testing exertion as could reasonably be expected with a base arrangement of contents. In the event that unit testing expends an extensive level of a quality affirmation (QA) group’s assets, for instance, this procedure may be a decent contender for computerization. Automation testing instruments are fit for executing tests, revealing results and contrasting outcomes and prior trials. Tests did with these instruments can be run over and again, whenever of day.

The key players in the global automation testing market are Verizon Communications, IBM Corporation, Aemulus Holdings Bhd (“Aemulus”), Chroma ATE Inc., Aeroflex Inc., Astronics Corporation, Advantest Corporation, LTX-Credence Corporation (Xcerra Corporation), Teradyne Inc., STAr Technologies Inc., Tesec Corporation, Roos Instruments, Inc., Marvin Test Solutions Inc. and Danaher Corporation, Teradyne Inc., Advantest Corporation, Capgemini, Wipro, Accenture, TCS, Infosys Ltd. among others.

The technique or process being utilized to execute computerization is known as a test mechanization structure. A few structures have been actualized throughout the years by business merchants and testing associations. Robotizing tests with business off-the-rack (COTS) or open source programming can be muddled, in any case, since they quite often require customization. In numerous associations, mechanization is just executed when it has been resolved that the manual testing program isn’t meeting desires and it isn’t conceivable to acquire more human analyzers. Automation testing or test computerization is a technique in programming testing that makes utilization of unique programming apparatuses to control the execution of tests and after that contrasts genuine test outcomes and anticipated or expected outcomes. The majority of this is done naturally with almost no intercession from the test design. Computerization is utilized to include extra testing that might be excessively troublesome, making it impossible to perform physically. According to the report published by IIFL, Crompton Greaves is the largest seller of automation product globally.

The global automation testing market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of automation testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Automation Testing Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing trend of digital transformation across the globe.

Increasing investment in IT sector increases the demand for test automation.

Increasing adoption of System-on chip and high demand for consumer electronics.

High implementation costs.

Market Segmentation: Global Automation Testing Market

The global automation testing market is based on component, type, application and geographical segments.

Based on component, the global automation testing market is segmented into industrial PC, mass interconnect, handler, and probers.

Based on type, the global automation testing market is segmented into memory chip, mixed signal, digital, and others.

Based on application, the global automation testing market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, and medical.

Based on geography, the global automation testing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

