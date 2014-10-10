According to Infoholic Research, the cognitive security market in IT & telecommunication is expected to reach $3.68 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 30.36% during the forecast period. Cognitive security is widely being adopted across diverse set of industries for the protection of crucial information that includes public safety and utility companies. An increase in the adoption of the cloud-based services and the Internet across the IT & telecommunication sector, the need to protect the data has irapidly increased.

With the increasing adoption of the cloud-based services in various business platforms, such as enterprize business, has led to the need to secure the information of organizations. The implementation of cloud-based cognitive security by small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly and fuels the growth of the market.The key and the prominent vendors covered in the report include Intel Security, XTN, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, CA Technologies, Inc., CSC, Fortinet, Inc., Cato Networks, and Check Point Software Technologies. Most of the major players are in the Americas. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.

Get Sample Copy of this report https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/cognitive-security-market-247902

The Cognitive Security Market in It & Telecommunication is defined as security that uses data mining, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and human-computer interface for securing data from cyber-attacks and virus. In addition, the cognitive system even helps in analyzing the security developments and discrete the structured and unstructured information data into relevant information. It also provides security to businesses and helps in improving the productivity of the business. The increasing shift toward the use of cognitive security services for data storage of confidential and private data of an organization and the rise in employee mobility contribute to the need for cognitive security in IT & telecommunication.Analysis:

Furthermore, the Americas is experiencing significant growth due to the developed infrastructure in the region boosting the cognitive security market, followed by APAC and EMEA during the forecast period.

The report firstly introduced the Cognitive Security Market in IT & Telecommunication basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The Americas is the dominating region, which holds the largest share for of the cognitive security market owing to the high adoption of cloud security by small and medium size enterprises as the benefits and cost factors are advantageous. In addition, they have the largest base for technological innovations and adoption, and are primarily one of the global producers of automation equipment and is home to several domestic industries. Asia Pacific is among the fastest growing markets for cognitive security. The region boasts of major developing economies with focus on the increasing data centers and the growing penetration rate of connected devices across this region. In addition, the government is focused on ICT infrastructure development owing to the increasing demand for safety and security of information. EMEA is the third largest contributor to the cognitive security market due to the increasing demand from the IT industries. The companies are utilizing IoT, analytics, cloud, and various tools to differentiate their services.

Cloud-based solution is the major driving factor in the region. The proliferation of connected devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and drones, is driving the market in the region. The major telecommunication industries are also partnering with cognitive security vendors to secure their products and services. Thus, the Cognitive Security Market in IT & Telecommunication is expected to witness significant growth in this region.

For Customization Click here @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/customization/cognitive-security-market-247902

Table of Contents

Cognitive Security Market in IT & Telecommunication Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Cognitive Security Market in IT & Telecommunication Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Cognitive Security Market in IT & Telecommunication Market Forecast

Now get discount @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/cognitive-security-market-247902

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: alan.naidu@researchformarkets.com