A mass notification system (MNS) is a platform that sends one-way messages to inform employees and the public of an emergency. Organizations best served by a mass notification system include fire and police departments; emergency management organizations; federal, state and local governments; cities and communities; building owners and building management companies; and businesses that can justify its need and investment. Such systems can improve the safety and security of an organization by providing alerts and real-time instruction during a crisis.

This market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 18.06% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market: Motorola Solutions, Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Eaton, Honeywell International Inc, Siemens, Everbridge., Blackboard Inc., Desktop Alert, Inc., OnSolve, Singlewire Software, LLC., xMatters., Alertus Technologies, LLC., Johnson Controls, Federal Signal, Rave Mobile Safety., others.

Company Key Points & Share Analysis:

In May 2019, Baltimore city officials announced the launch of their new mass notification tool BMORE ALERT. This new tool has the ability to notify the citizen via telephone, email, Facebook, Twitter, phone and text messages. This new system can also activate the warning system and National Integrated Public Alert. One have to register them to the alerts and then they will receive notifications related to infectious disease outbreak, evacuation, weather among others

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing concern public safety and security will drive the market growth

Growing demand for business continuity plans and swift notification system will also enhance the market growth

Technological advancement in the mass notification system acts as a market driver

Lack of awareness about mass notification system will also hinder the market growth

Availability to alternatives of public safety also impede the market growth

Mass Notification Systems market With Key Segments:

By Component

Hardware

Software and Services

By Solution

In-Building Solutions

Wide-Area Solutions

Distributed Recipient Solutions

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Commercial and Industrial

Education

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Application

Interoperable Emergency Communication

Integrated Public Alert and Warning

Business Continuity

Disaster Recovery

