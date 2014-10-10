Global security orchestration automation and response market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3602.91 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response) is a solution stack of compatible software programs that allow an organization to collect data about security threats from multiple sources and respond to low-level security events without human assistance. The goal of using a SOAR stack is to improve the efficiency of physical and digital security operations. The term, which was coined by the research firm Gartner, can be applied to compatible products and services that help define, prioritize, standardize and automate incident response functions.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Cyberbit; IBM Corporation; FireEye, Inc.; Cisco; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Splunk Inc.; Rapid7; Swimlane; ThreatConnect, Inc.; DFLabs S.p.A.; Exabeam; LogRhythm, Inc.; Ayehu Software Technologies, Ltd.; Siemplify; Resolve Systems; CyberSponse, Inc.; Zscaler, Inc.; Microsoft; Securonix, Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Demisto helping enhance the capabilities of Palo Alto’s “Cortex” security platform while enhancing the capability of the company to provide their consumers with automated prevention against threats

By Application

Threat Intelligence

Network Forensics & Security

Incident Management

Compliance Management

Ticketing Solutions

End-Point Security

Workflow Management

Others

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) can be defined as a technology which includes various software programs and systems, and with its deployment allowing for an organization’s IT infrastructure to monitor, record and respond to cyber-security events without requiring any human intervention. This helps in enhancing the overall effectiveness and efficiency of security of an organization as it automates the response while standardizing and prioritizing the incidents based on the intensity.

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of vulnerability to various organizations due to shift of business from physical environment to digital environment; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growth in need for a centralized system for threat detection and management acts as a market driver

Lack of staff required to handle conventional methods of cyber security in an enterprise also propels the market growth

