The Internet-of-Robotic-Things (IoRT) is an emerging paradigm that brings together autonomous robotic systems with the Internet of Things (IoT) vision of connected sensors and smart objects pervasively embedded in everyday environments. This merger can enable novel applications in almost every sector where cooperation between robots and IoT technology can be imagined: From assisted living, to precision farming, to packaging and dispatching goods in manufacturing and logistic applications, to cleaning and maintenance of civil infrastructure, to waste collection and recycling, to mapping, inspection, repair and dismantling in offshore and nuclear facilities.

With this Research Topic, we call for papers that will help in understanding the added value and what key enablers are involved in combining advancements from robotic and autonomous systems with IoT technology.

Global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 29.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Key profiles various organizations and players have likewise been highlighted here (2019-2026) such as ABB; KUKA AG; FANUC CORPORATION; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Google; Cisco; Intel Corporation; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Aethon; others.

Expansions:

In August 2019, International Conference on Internet of Robotic Things and Automation (IORTA’19) was held from August 5-8, 2019 at University of Oxford, United Kingdom. The conference was organized to provide a platform for the individuals and communities, helping them in gaining all of the valuable information and addressing the challenges expected to be prevalent throughout the industry

In May 2019, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. announced the availability of world’s first sentient AI designed in a cost-effective manner. This AI sentience has been developed for home-care robots and is a strategic launch considering the strategy of GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. on developing “AI Mobile Robot Solutions” for “Safety, Security and Service”

Understands the Latest trends:

Rising prevalence of technology usage from the e-commerce vertical; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Reduced time required for healthy return on investment acts as a market driver

Growing areas of application due to the surge of robot adoption also uplifts the market growth

Significant costs associated with the research and development of these solutions; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lengthy procedure associated with the development of these solutions will also hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

For better comprehension the overall INTERNET OF ROBOTIC THINGS (IORT) market has been segmented on the basis various factors such as-

By Component

Sensors

Actuators

Power Source

Control Systems

By Software

Real Time Streaming Analytics

Security Solution

Data Management

Remote Monitoring System

Network Bandwidth Management

By Platform

Device Management Platform

Application Management Platform

Network Management Platform

By Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application

Collaborative Industrial Robots Automotive Electronics Food & Beverages Others

Service Sector

Professional Services Field Medical Underwater Logistics (Automated Guided Vehicles) Inspection & Maintenance Others



